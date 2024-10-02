Jets Prospect Report - October

Lambert: "Just trying to show that I’m trying to play the responsible 200-foot game."

Prospect Report_Brad Lambert

WINNIPEG – You could say the theme of this year’s training camp for the Winnipeg Jets is opportunity.

Brad Lambert is one of many of the Jets prospects that still remains with the big club with the regular season looming. The Finnish forward will be playing in his fourth game of the preseason for the Jets. Head coach Scott Arniel has been impressed with the growth in the 20-year-olds game from last year’s camp.

“He took major strides last year as season with the Moose, and then coming in here, he knew what he's going up against. He knew that he had to be at his best here and show us what he can do. His biggest challenge and he and I talked about is how he goes along and how he lines up against, if it's Scheifele in a practice in a five-on-five drill, it's against a Lowry, because those are the guys he's going to see, those type of skill sets, those types of experience,” said Arniel before the Jets faced the Flames on Wednesday.

“And he's been, like all the young guys, they've been really good in camp, grasping on to what we're trying to get them to do. Mistakes are made, but then it's what you do next. You come back and repeat that mistake. And that's where I've been impressed with all of our young guys.”

Lambert had a tremendous rookie campaign in the American Hockey League last season with the Manitoba Moose. He represented the Moose at the All-Star game and at the end of the 23-24 season was named to the All-Rookie team, becoming the seventh member of the Moose to be given the honour.

Lambert got a head start by choosing to attend the 2024 Young Stars Classic in Penticton in mid-September. The confidence he gained from a solid couple of games at that tournament has carried over into Jets training camp and on top of that, Lambert understands that he has to be more than just an offensive minded player.

“Same thing I’ve tried to show all of camp, just trying to show that I’m trying to play the responsible 200-foot game,” said Lambert.

“Show the coaches that they can trust me and there’s a lot to do without the puck and obviously with the puck, just play my game and try to make stuff happen.”

MOOSE UPDATE

On Sunday, the Moose opened their 2024 training camp ahead of their 25th anniversary season. They will play a couple of exhibition games on October 3rd and 8th and one intrasquad contest on October 5th. As this report is being written, Simon Lundmark, Ty Bauer, Nikita Chibrikov and Thomas Milic are Moose regulars that remain with the Jets at their training camp. Elias Salomonsson will be playing in North America this season but it hasn’t been decided if he will start with the Jets or the Moose.

OTHER PROSPECT NOTES

  • Jacob Julien recently returned to his junior team, the London Knights and while the stats aren’t there just yet, Julien has won over 60 per cent of his faceoffs in his first two games. Big things are expected from the 20-year-old and the Knights once again are one of the OHL favourites, Julien had 78 points in 67 games in 2023-24.
  • Brayden Yager had a successful Young Stars Classic tournament and scored a goal and added an assist in his two preseason games with the Jets. Yager and the Moose Jaw Warriors are the defending WHL champions and went all the way to the Memorial Cup last season.

News Feed

GAMEDAY: Flames at Jets

NHL offseason insights with Mark Chipman

Coghlan enjoying opportunity with Jets

Practice Notebook - Sept. 30, 2024

Practice Notebook - Sept. 29, 2024

Jets reduce training camp roster by five players

Three things - Tough second period in St. Paul

Jets to celebrate Bryan Little

GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild

Injury update on Logan Stanley and Ville Heinola

Three things - Big offensive night for Jets

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

Perfetti thrilled to join Jets camp

Jets reduce training camp roster by 12 players

Jets agreed to terms with forward Cole Perfetti on a two-year contract

Niederreiter hoping to build off last season

Three things - Oilers beat Jets in OT

Three things - Jets drop preseason opener