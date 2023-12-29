Youth Movement: The Flyers' Under-24 Contingent

The current Flyers roster features three forwards and two defensemen who are age 23 or younger: wingers Joel Farabee, Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink as well as defensemen Cam York and Egor Zamula.

Note: Goaltender Samuel Ersson turned 24 on Oct. 20. Center Morgan Frost turned 24 this past offseason (May 14). Owen Tippett turned 24 this past February (Feb. 16). Noah Cates turned 24 on Feb. 5, 2024. Ryan Poehing turned 24, on Jan. 3. None will be considered for purposes of this article.

Following is an evaluation of the Flyers' players who will still be shy of their 24th birthdays come the end of the 2023 calendar. How has each player grown? What areas do they need to improve in to continue a positive trajectory? How has head coach John Tortorella's evaluated each player's season to date. Stats are through the Flyers' December 28 game.

Joel Farabee -- LW

Turns 24: Feb. 25, 2024

2023-24 stats: 34 GP, 12g, 12a, 24 points, +10, 15:01 TOI

Last season, Farabee dressed in all 82 regular season games but spent much of the campaign playing catch-up after undergoing offseason neck surgery and missing training camp and the preseason. He never used it as an excuse, but there were times when his energy and physical strength seemed to ebb compared to prior seasons.

This time around, Farabee was able to put in a full summer of training and it has paid dividends on the ice. Through the Christmas break, Farabee led the Flyers both in even strength scoring (21 points) and points per 60 minutes of ice time (4.17).

For a stretch of a couple weeks, Farabee did not skate on the power play. Recently, Farabee began to see ice time again on the Flyers' second power play unit, replacing Scott Laughton. At some point, it's possible that Farabee could rotate onto the top unit.

Farabee's average ice time per game this season was knocked down a bit because he played only 56 seconds against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 30 before he was benched for the remainder of the game. The benching happened because of a missed assignment up ice that led to an odd--man rush goal for New Jersey after the Flyers had emphasized (team wide) the correct supporting play to make after a defenseman pinches.

That hiccup aside, Farabee has been one of the Flyers' most consistent forwards at 5-on-5 this season. He immediately went back to seeing his normal ice time of roughly 15:15 per game (15:19 in December) in the 10 games that have followed.

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that Farabee is still one of the younger players on the Flyers' roster. That's because he turned pro at age 19 after one season of collegiate hockey at Boston University. He's now in his fourth NHL season. Nonetheless, he's the third-youngest player among Flyers' forwards.

What he's doing well: The biggest reason for Farabee's 5-on-5 productivity this season has been his ability -- and willingness -- to get to the scoring areas below and between the dots. Farabee has also looked "heavier" on the puck (harder to separate from the puck) when he's had possession.

Opportunities for improvement: This goes not just for Farabee but for all of the players on whom the Flyers count for offensive production: Showing that he can be a positive difference-maker on the Flyers' anemic power play would earn Farabee more PP time regardless of what other personnel shakeups take place.

Tortorella has also noted that Farabee's entire line, which has often played against other clubs' top-six forwards regardless of whether Laughton or Poehling has centered it, could fare better in terms of spending less time in their own zone. Statistically, Farabee has an on-ice Corsi of 47.91 percent but is in the black in terms of on-ice expected goals at 5-on-5 (53.39 percent).

Tortorella on Farabee: "He's gone about his business this season. Overall, I think he''s played well for us. There are things he can still improve, but overall, I think he's doing a good job."

Tyson Foerster -- LW/RW

Turns 22: January 18, 2024

2023-24 statistics: 33 GP. 5g, 9a, 14 points, +4, 16:54 TOI

The Flyers' youngest forward has thus far had a promising NHL rookie season after playing in the American League All-Star Game last year for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Much of his impact has been in terms of the underlying process in his game-- his forechecking, board work, and diligence in backchecking.

However, Foerster has also shown hints of his potential to score from the left flank via his heavy shot from the left circle or via deflections. He strung together a three-game goal streak (four goals, five points) in late November to early December.

For roughly a month-long stretch, Foerster skated left wing at five-on-five on the Flyers' top line with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. Over the Flyers' last few couple games, he's primarily been on Morgan Frost's line, with Tippett moving up to the Couturier line. After spending much of the season on the first power play unit, Foerster has been on PP2 in the last couple games.

What he's doing well: Foerster has been very effective in winning battles along the boards, generating forechecking pressure and in being diligent in his backchecking responsibilities. His 55.28 percent Corsi at 5-on-5 ranks third among Flyers forwards, while his 57.94 percent expected goals share tops all Philadelphia forwards.

Foerster is also getting his share of scoring chances. That was not the case early in the season, as he had only one high-danger scoring chance over the season's first five games. Since then, he's been involved in a lot of offensive chances, ranking fifth on the team in individual scoring chances (79) across all game situations and fifth in high-danger scoring chances (36) per Natural Stat Trick. Eventually, that should start translating into more goals.

Although he's best known for his shooting ability, Foerster has some underrated passing skills, as well. He's generated several assists or at least Grade A opportunities for teammates off stretch passes from the defensive zone and clever passes up ice.

Opportunities for improvement: All but one of Foerster's goals this season -- minus a shootout goal, which does not officially count in individual statistics -- came during his three-game goal streak compiled against the Devils and Penguins. Releasing his shot just a little quicker -- fewer double-clutches -- and focusing a tad more on simply getting the puck on net rather than trying to make perfect shots would result in fewer shot attempts rimming out of the attack zone. There's no doubt that Foerster has plenty of goal-scoring upside in the bigger picture.

Tortorella on Foerster: "He's doing the hard part first. Ultimately, we need him to score with some regularity -- and I think he will -- but he's playing the right way regardless. To me, it kind of fast-forwards him as far as what it is to be a pro and the things you have to do as a National Hockey Leaguer. It’s great seeing him score some goals, but it’s been so impressive as far as the other stuff. That’s caught us off guard as a coaching staff. We didn’t realize how equipped he was. A lot of people questioned his skating. I haven’t seen for a second his skating affect any part of being a National Hockey Leaguer. This is why we kept him in there (during the height of an early season goal drought). He stuck with it. I think there was a time where he was getting frustrated, and I think he was showing it a little (for a few games). He just couldn’t go down that road as far as frustration. But he just continued to play. I think he’s reaping some of the rewards of just his consistency as far as his mind for the game."

Bobby Brink -- RW

Turns 23: July 8, 2024

2023-24 stats: 29 GP, 6g, 11a, 17 points, +6, 14:52 TOI

The Flyers' second-youngest forward has had a solid NHL rookie season after missed the first half of 2022-23 due to offseason hip surgery. He spent the remainder of last season in the AHL with the Phantoms. A spectacular final week of the 2023 NHL preseason earned him an opening night NHL roster spot with the Flyers. He's remained with the big club ever since and shown promise as a playmaking winger who can also put the puck in the net.

Until Cates went down over Thanksgiving week with a broken foot (he's expected to return in mid-to-late January), it was rare for both Brink and Frost and be in the lineup on the same night. In fact, except when Couturier missed two games with a minor injury, one of Brink or Frost was scratched in every game except opening night in Columbus. After Cates' injury, Frost and Brink were linemates with Tippett at 5-on-5 for several weeks.

Over the Flyers' last couple games, Brink has been on a line with Farabee and Poehling, while Foerster and veteran Cam Atkinson have played with Frost. Brink has regularly been deployed over the last month of the Flyers' second power play unit.

What he's doing well: Brink's patience with the puck, passing ability and ice vision stand out not only among the team's youngest players but among the club's forwards in general. When he's been at the top of his game, Brink has been a positive contributor as well one the forecheck and shown an ability to get pucks on the net with a deceptive release.

Opportunities for improvement: There have been some games where Brink has needed to be a little more involved in terms of puck touches and getting open in scoring areas. He's a competitive player despite giving away size to most opponents, but he'll engage in puck battles. At times, Brink could be a little quicker in finding lanes for scoring chances of his own.

Tortorella on Brink: "I think the pace caught up to Brinker for a while. But he has been aggressive in making plays. He hasn't been too safe. He has some abilities that you can't teach. It hasn't hurt him to occasionally watch games from upstairs. Overall, I think he's progressing."

Cam York -- D

Turns 23: January 5, 2024

2022-23 stats: 34 GP, 5g, 8a, 13 points, -3, 22:32 TOI

York is officially playing his third season in the NHL -- he entered last season slightly above the NHL games played threshold to qualify as a rookie -- but 2023-24 is his first full season in the NHL. York has played left defense on the Flyers top pairing, primarily in tandem with Travis Sanheim, throughout the season. When Sanheim recently missed one game due to illness, Rasmus Ristolainen moved up temporarily to play alongside York.

Throughout the season to date, York has continued his evolution as a two-way NHL defensemen. He's also rotated on and off of the power play -- sometimes on the first unit, sometimes on the second unit and, for a stretch in November, not seeing power play time. Most recently, he's primarily been on PP2.

What he's doing well: York has used his legs effectively, shown a quick defensive stick and moved pucks forwards efficiently up the forwards. The addition of Sean Walker in the offseason and the continued development of York have been boons to the Flyers' prowess in exiting the defensive zone along with Saheim's all-around strong season.

York has long been touted for his offensive upside. That potential has been on display periodically this season. However, the young defenseman has been encouraged by head coach Tortorella to stay focused on maintaining his off-puck growth as his No. 1 concern.

Opportunities for improvement: York is on pace for his first double-digit goal season in the NHL. To get there, he'll likely need more regular power play time -- with some payoffs. All five of his goals to date have come at even strength along with 11 of his 13 points overall. York will never have an overpowering shot but he has the potential to get more of his wrist shots on net from the point as well making intelligent pinches in the attack zone.

Tortorella on York: "Coming into this year, quite honestly, I wasn't sure if he was an NHLer yet. I hated his last quarter {of 2022-23). Now, he's maturing. I don’t want to get too excited because you never know, but I think he's progressed well this season far. He’s shown me a willingness to defend that I wasn’t sure he had, and he's been good in that aspect. I don't want him to lose that. Offensively and in terms of the power play, he'll get an opportunity."

Egor Zamula -- D

Turns 24: March 30, 2024

2023-24 stats: 25 GP, 2g, 5a, 7 points, +11, 15:34 TOI

With Marc Staal and Rasmus Ristolainen back in the lineup after missing time with injury, Zamula has been splitting playing time with Staal in recent weeks. When one rotates in, the other sits. This was done on nearly an alternating game basis for several weeks before the Christmas break. It now seems that Zamula could see a run of games in the starting lineup.

Zamula bagged his first NHL goal in the home opener against Vacouver back on Oct. 17. He had his first two-assist game in the December 22nd match in Detroit. On Dec. 28 in Vancouver, Zamula scored a power play goal that was very similar to first tally against the Canucks.

Primarily playing third-pairing minutes -- at first with Nick Seeler and more recently with Ristolainen -- Zamula has posted a traditional plus-nine rating while keeping his head above water in terms of individual Corsi (50.25 percent). His on-ice expected goals share is 45.78 percent at 5-on-5. In each of the Flyers' last two games, Zamula has had PP2 duties added to his responsibilities. Tortorella indicated after the game in Vancouver that Zamula will get a chance to continue in that spot and the team will see what happens from there.

What he's doing well: Zamula has good passing skills, decent feet and has generally defended well. He's stayed patient when he's been scratched and avoided pressing when he gets back in the lineup. The affable young defenseman has also let more of his personality shine through now that he's comfortably fluent in speaking English.

Opportunities for improvement: There is room for Zamula to expand his abilities as a puck-moving blueliner. He's always shown a solid work ethic and good poise under pressure for a young defenseman.

Tortorella on Zamula: "When I talk about 'playing fast', I'm not only referring to using your feet. I'm also talking about how someone reads the play and makes decisions. I think that's something Z can still improve to show he can excel at the NHL pace. It was the same thing earlier with [Emil] Andrae. You have to make quick decisions in this league. Things develop a little slower in the American League. Overall, I do think Z has been making some progress."