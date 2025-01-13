Philadelphia Flyers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Giroux, 2nd in franchise history in points, leads forwards; defensemen Desjardins, Timonen chosen

QC TEAM_WEB_FIRST_PHI

© NHL

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000 to Dec. 31, 2024. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national writers and local writers and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Philadelphia Flyers. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Simon Gagne
Claude Giroux
Mike Richards

Defensemen

Eric Desjardins
Kimmo Timonen

Goalie

Roman Cechmanek

Forwards: Gagne had back-to-back 40-goal seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07 and his 257 goals for the Flyers since Jan. 1, 2000, are second to Giroux (291). Gagne also produced huge goals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored in overtime in Game 6 of the 2004 Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, then he helped start Philadelphia's historic comeback from down 3-0 against the Boston Bruins in the second round of the 2010 playoffs, scoring in overtime in Game 4 and then had game-winning goal in Game 7. Giroux, selected by the Flyers in the first round (No. 22) of the 2006 NHL Draft, played his first 15 NHL seasons for Philadelphia, and is one of two players to skate in 1,000 games for the team, along with Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke (1,144). Giroux is second in Flyers history in points (900) and assists (609), behind Clarke (1,210 points, 852 assists). He was captain for 10 seasons (2012-22). Richards was captain for three seasons, including the 2009-10 Cup Final team, which he led in scoring with 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games. He scored 30 goals twice in six seasons with the Flyers, and leads them with 23 short-handed goals this century, including three 3-on-5 goals. In 2008-09 he led the NHL with seven short-handed goals and finished second in voting for the Selke Trophy as best defensive forward in the NHL.

Defensemen: Desjardins' best seasons came before the turn of the century, but he remained the best defenseman for the Flyers until he retired in 2006, with a plus-49 rating and 168 points (38 goals, 130 assists) while averaging 23:58 of ice time in 360 games after Jan. 1, 2000. He was captain from 2000-02, including when the Flyers reached the 2000 Eastern Conference Final, and he had 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) while averaging 28:00 of ice time in 18 playoff games. Like Desjardins, Timonen was a workhorse who averaged 22:27 of ice time while playing 519 of 540 regular-season games during his seven seasons in Philadelphia (2007-14). He had at least 35 points six times.

Goalie: Cechmanek played three seasons for the Flyers, but his 20 shutouts are second in Philadelphia history, behind Hockey Hall of Famer Bernie Parent (50). He was second in voting for the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL in 2000-01 after he led the NHL with a 2.01 goals-against average (minimum 30 games) and was second with 10 shutouts in 59 games. In 2002-03, he shared the Jennings Trophy with Robert Esche for allowing the fewest goals in the NHL and finished third in the NHL with a .925 save percentage and second with a 1.83 GAA in 58 games.

QC TEAM_WEB_SECOND_PHI

© NHL

Second Team

Forwards

Daniel Brière
Sean Couturier
Jakub Voracek

Defensemen

Chris Pronger
Ivan Provorov

Goalie

Brian Boucher

Forwards: Briere arrived in 2007-08 and led the Flyers with 31 goals, helping them reach the Eastern Conference Final one season after finishing with the worst record in the NHL. He scored at least 25 goals three times in six seasons, and his 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 23 games during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs led the NHL and set a Flyers record. Couturier, chosen with the No. 8 pick of the 2011 NHL Draft, has spent his entire 13-season NHL career with the Flyers. As a 19-year-old rookie, he became the youngest player to have a hat trick in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1945. He won the Selke Trophy as the best defensive forward in the NHL in 2019-20 after finishing second in 2017-18. Couturier reached 500 points in the NHL with a hat trick and two assists against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 26, and his 516 points (198 goals, 318 assists) are third for the Flyers from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2024 despite missing most of the 2021-22 season and all of 2022-23 after having two back surgeries. Voracek had two 80-point seasons in his 10 with Philadelphia, including 85 points (20 goals, 65 assists) in 82 games in 2017-18. In 2014-15, he was a First-Team NHL All-Star at right wing after he tied for fourth in the NHL with 81 points and was second with 59 assists. His 604 points (177 goals, 427 assists) in 727 games was second for the Flyers since the turn of the century.

Defensemen: Pronger only spent three seasons with the Flyers, but his arrival in a trade during the 2009 NHL Draft helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2010 for the first time since 1997. Provorov, selected with the No. 7 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, missed three games in seven seasons with the Flyers despite playing a rugged style; his 1,035 blocked shots are the most among Philadelphia defensemen since the turn of the century and his 693 hits are fifth. His 217 points (65 goals, 152 assists) in 532 games rank third among Philadelphia defensemen, with his 17 goals in 2017-18 tying for the NHL lead at the position.

Goalie: Boucher had three stints totaling 174 games with the Flyers, beginning as a rookie in 1999-2000, a season that ended with him as the starting goalie in the 2000 Eastern Conference Final. That season he led the NHL with a 1.91 goals-against average and made the NHL All-Rookie Team. He returned in 2009-10 and split time with Michael Leighton to help the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup Final. His 67 regular-season wins are fourth among Flyers goalies since Jan. 1, 2000, but his 21 playoff victories are first.

Coming Tuesday: Boston Bruins Quarter-Century Teams

News Feed

Dorofeyev Drives Vegas to 4-1 Win Over Minnesota

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 12, 2025

Golden Knights Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Rangers

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2025

Golden Knights Blanked By Islanders, 4-0

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 9, 2025