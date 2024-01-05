Flyers to Host Ed Snider Legacy Game in Honor of Late Founder and Owner

PHILADELPHIA (January 4, 2024) – Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced their plans to honor and celebrate late founder and owner Ed Snider as the team hosts Ed Snider Legacy Game on Saturday, January 6, in celebration of what would have been his 91st birthday. The club will pay tribute to Mr. Snider’s life and legacy as well as highlight the ongoing impact of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education (SNIDER) in the Philadelphia community.

“Ed Snider built the foundation for the Philadelphia Flyers and set the highest of standards for this organization both on and off the ice,” said Dan Hilferty, Flyers Governor and CEO and Chairman of Comcast Spectacor. “As a lifelong Flyers fan, I have immense honor and respect for Ed Snider and what he has done for this organization as I know all Flyers fans do. I look forward to sharing this special day with the Snider family, members of Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education and our passionate fanbase. We made a commitment to honor Ed Snider’s legacy and we are looking forward to celebrating his memory at our upcoming Ed Snider Legacy Game.”

In memoriam of Mr. Snider, signage and graphics will be displayed throughout Wells Fargo Center for the special game and fans will receive a Snider signature jersey patch giveaway. Flyers executives, coaches and employees will also wear Snider lapels and pins in honor of Snider’s extraordinary impact on the Flyers organization. In addition, Flyers Charities will host an online auction featuring game-worn autographed jerseys featuring the Snider signature jersey patch. Fans can access the auction here beginning on Saturday, January 6 and closing on Monday, January 8.

Prior to taking on the Calgary Flames, Lindy Snider, daughter of the late Ed Snider, will participate in a Ceremonial Puck Drop following an in-game video montage highlighting some of her father’s most memorable moments with the franchise and his lasting impact on the city of Philadelphia. Fans should plan to be in their seats by 12:55 to enjoy the celebration.

"We’re excited to celebrate Dad’s impact and legacy on Saturday along with all of the loyal, passionate Flyers fans - whom Dad insisted are, by far, the smartest and greatest in the world, which was a source of great pride for him,” said Lindy Snider on behalf of the Snider family. “Tradition matters, and the company’s dedication to it is as essential as its future. We want to thank Dan Hilferty, a lifelong Flyers fan, and Brian Roberts, as our families go back a long way as friends. Our families started and built our businesses here in Philly - a city we all love.

Throughout the evening, the organization will also celebrate its ongoing partnership with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education as it hosts the Snider family as well as dozens of SNIDER students for unforgettable experiences. Students will have the opportunity to take in warmups from the Flyers bench, ride the Zamboni, high-five players as they head to the ice, take to center ice for Mites on Ice and more. Fans can purchase tickets for the Ed Snider Legacy Game at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com