Flyers reduce training camp roster to 40 players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by four players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.



The Flyers have loaned forward Elliot Desnoyers and defenseman Helge Grans to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Flyers have released forwards Jordy Bellerive and Jacob Gaucher from their professional try-outs (PTO) and both will report to the Phantoms.



The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 40 players – 23 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders. An updated roster is attached to this release.



Philadelphia plays its first home preseason contest tonight against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on NBCSP+ and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.