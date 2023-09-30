News Feed

Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston

Postgame 5: Late Flyers Attack Falls Short, 2-1

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Flyers Sign Carson Bjarnason to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked in Preseason Opener

5 Things: Flyers @ Devils

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: A Weekend of Scrimmages

Blueline Opportunities Abound

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Torts Begins Year 2 in Philly

Briere: "At the End of the Day, the Players Will Decide"

Flyers Announce 2023-24 Promotional Nights and Giveaways

Flyers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Center Ice Double Logo is a Return to Tradition 

Rookie Game 2 Recap: Flyers Drop 3-1 Decision

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 40 players

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by four players.

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the club has reduced training camp by four players, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
 
The Flyers have loaned forward Elliot Desnoyers and defenseman Helge Grans to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Flyers have released forwards Jordy Bellerive and Jacob Gaucher from their professional try-outs (PTO) and both will report to the Phantoms.
 
The Flyers 2023 Training Camp Roster now sits at 40 players – 23 forwards, 13 defensemen and four goaltenders. An updated roster is attached to this release.
 
Philadelphia plays its first home preseason contest tonight against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. (ET). The game will be aired on NBCSP+ and on the Flyers Flagship Station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

