Flyers Host Vancouver Canucks in Home Opener on Saturday October 19

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they will take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. ET for their first game of the 2024-25 season at Wells Fargo Center.

The Flyers enter their 57th season of play since entering the NHL in 1967-68. This year marks the second year in-a-row, and third time in the last four years, the Flyers have hosted the Canucks in their home opener. Overall, it will be the sixth time they have faced Vancouver intheir home opener, having previously gone unbeaten in regulation at 4-0-1.

The Flyers posted a 38-33-11 record for 87 points in 2023-24, which was a 12-point improvement from the previous season. The Canucks also improved on their season, posting a 50-23-9 record last season with a 26-point improvement from 2022-23.

In conjunction with the NHL, the Flyers will announce their full 2024-25 season schedule on Tuesday, July 2. Stayed tuned to PhiladelphiaFlyers.com to get the Flyers' full schedule in multiple formats for download.

HOME OPENERS vs. VANCOUVER (4-0-1)

2023-24: Flyers 2, Canucks 0

2021-22: Canucks 5, Flyers 4 (SOL)

2011-12: Flyers 5, Canucks 4

2000-01: Flyers 6, Canucks 3

1972-73: Flyers 7, Canucks 3

Overall, the Flyers own a 32-17-7 record in home openers.

**Sign Up for 2024-25 Philadelphia Flyers Tickets Priority Access**