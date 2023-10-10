News Feed

Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Active Roster

Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2023-24 Opening Day Active Roster
Farm Report: Standout Weekend for Philly Prospects

Farm Report: Standout Weekend for Philly Prospects
Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Getaway Day

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Getaway Day
Postgame 5: Flyers roll Isles in preseason finale

Postgame 5: Flyers roll Isles in preseason finale
5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders

5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders
Flyers announce details for upcoming Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend

Flyers announce details for upcoming Flyers Hall of Fame Weekend
Training Camp Notebook: Getting Ready for Preseason Finale

Training Camp Notebook: Getting Ready for Preseason Finale
Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 26 Players

Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 26 Players
Flyers Announce Return of Community Ticket Grant Program Presented by Snickers

Flyers Announce Return of Community Ticket Grant Program Presented by Snickers
Ticket Packages for Every Flyers Fan on Sale Now

Ticket Packages for Every Flyers Fan on Sale Now
Postgame 5: Second Period Surge Lifts Philly over Boston

Postgame 5: Second Period Surge Lifts Philly over Boston
Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 31 Players

Philadelphia Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 31 Players
5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins
Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Decision to Devils

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Decision to Devils
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 40 players

Flyers reduce training camp roster to 40 players
Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players

Flyers reduce Training Camp roster to 44 players
5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins
Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston

Flyers Training Camp Notebook: Prepping for Boston

First Ever Gritty Calendar Benefitting Flyers Charities on Sale Now

Calendar features the mascot in specially-themed outfits and settings for each month, the Flyers 2024 schedule of games, and personally handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty himself

GRITTY-CALENDAR2568x1444 (1)
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

PHILADELPHIA (October 10, 2023) – Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities announced the on sale for the first ever Gritty Calendar. The 12-month spread featuring the Flyers mascot in specially-themed outfits and costumes also includes the Flyers 2024 schedule of games and personally handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty himself.

Calendars can be purchased for $25 at FlyersCharities.com.

“Greased up fire fighters have been real quiet since they found out I was getting into the calendar game,” said Gritty. “It doesn’t matter where you hang it. What matters is that I did a good thing for charity and you have an opportunity to do a great thing for charity when you buy it. That being said, please hang it in a temperature controlled, dehumidified environment with proper ventilation and no direct sunlight. This baby’s gotta last you all year.”

The calendar also features an appearance by Flyers left winger Nicolas Deslauriers and family for a special Halloween-themed shoot for the month of October.

“My kids are big Gritty fans and when the opportunity came around to get dressed up and have a photo shoot, we were excited to get involved,” said Deslauriers. “We had a lot fun and are glad it was all ultimately for a great cause.”

All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Flyers Charities and support their mission of giving back to the Greater Philadelphia region through their main giving pillars: supporting local families impacted by cancer; growing the game of hockey; and supporting sustainability and environmental responsibility. With the help of fundraising efforts and events throughout the year, the Flyers and Flyers Charities have contributed more than $32 million back to the community through financial grants, scholarships, programs and in-kind donations.

Shot over the course of this past summer, the calendar’s production and photography direction was led by Pel Productions and photographers Josh Pellegrini and Dan Knoll.