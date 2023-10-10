First Ever Gritty Calendar Benefitting Flyers Charities on Sale Now

PHILADELPHIA (October 10, 2023) – Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities announced the on sale for the first ever Gritty Calendar. The 12-month spread featuring the Flyers mascot in specially-themed outfits and costumes also includes the Flyers 2024 schedule of games and personally handwritten notes and reminders from Gritty himself.

Calendars can be purchased for $25 at FlyersCharities.com.

“Greased up fire fighters have been real quiet since they found out I was getting into the calendar game,” said Gritty. “It doesn’t matter where you hang it. What matters is that I did a good thing for charity and you have an opportunity to do a great thing for charity when you buy it. That being said, please hang it in a temperature controlled, dehumidified environment with proper ventilation and no direct sunlight. This baby’s gotta last you all year.”

The calendar also features an appearance by Flyers left winger Nicolas Deslauriers and family for a special Halloween-themed shoot for the month of October.

“My kids are big Gritty fans and when the opportunity came around to get dressed up and have a photo shoot, we were excited to get involved,” said Deslauriers. “We had a lot fun and are glad it was all ultimately for a great cause.”

All proceeds from the calendar will benefit Flyers Charities and support their mission of giving back to the Greater Philadelphia region through their main giving pillars: supporting local families impacted by cancer; growing the game of hockey; and supporting sustainability and environmental responsibility. With the help of fundraising efforts and events throughout the year, the Flyers and Flyers Charities have contributed more than $32 million back to the community through financial grants, scholarships, programs and in-kind donations.

Shot over the course of this past summer, the calendar’s production and photography direction was led by Pel Productions and photographers Josh Pellegrini and Dan Knoll.