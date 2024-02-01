Farm Report: 'Bumper Bonk' Causing a Sensation

When the Flyers drafted London Knights defenseman Oliver Bonk with the 22nd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, it was the right-handed blueliners combination of being a reliable defender with some puck-moving upside and 6-foot-2 frame that made him the consensus choice among Flyers' scouts.

Goal scoring was strictly a secondary consideration. Bonk bagged 10 goals in the regular season in 2022-23, but did not score any in the final 21 games nor did he tally a goal in the Knights' 21 playoff games in the spring.

As long as the defenseman's overall game continued to show progress -- which it did over the course of last season and through the first half of the 2023-24 season -- offensive stats were not a primary concern. Bonk went the first 15 games of this season without scoring a goal, but collected 10 assists.

In November, London head coach Dale Hunter decided to try out a power play experiment in game situations. He moved Bonk in from the point to the bumper (the slot area near/ just inside the hash marks). On Nov. 9, in a wild 10-7 game that saw the Knights defeat the Windsor Spitfires, Bonk ended his personal 57-game goalless drought with a power play goal at the 11:00 mark of the second period.

Since that time, Bonk has unexpectedly become a regular goal scorer for the Knights: he's now up to 16 goals, 35 assists and 51 points in 38 games for the season (15 goals, 24 assists and 39 points in the 22 games since his goal drought ended).