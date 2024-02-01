Farm Report: 'Bumper Bonk' Causing a Sensation

Defenseman and Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk has found his scoring touch from ‘the bumper’ in the OHL.

bonk-feature
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

When the Flyers drafted London Knights defenseman Oliver Bonk with the 22nd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, it was the right-handed blueliners combination of being a reliable defender with some puck-moving upside and 6-foot-2 frame that made him the consensus choice among Flyers' scouts. 

Goal scoring was strictly a secondary consideration. Bonk bagged 10 goals in the regular season in 2022-23, but did not score any in the final 21 games nor did he tally a goal in the Knights' 21 playoff games in the spring. 

As long as the defenseman's overall game continued to show progress -- which it did over the course of last season and through the first half of the 2023-24 season --  offensive stats were not a primary concern. Bonk went the first 15 games of this season without scoring a goal, but collected 10 assists.

In November, London head coach Dale Hunter decided to try out a power play experiment in game situations. He moved Bonk in from the point to the bumper (the slot area near/ just inside the hash marks).  On Nov. 9, in a wild 10-7 game that saw the Knights defeat the Windsor Spitfires, Bonk ended his personal 57-game goalless drought with a power play goal at the 11:00 mark of the second period. 

Since that time, Bonk has unexpectedly become a regular goal scorer for the Knights: he's now up to 16 goals, 35 assists and 51 points in 38 games for the season (15 goals, 24 assists and 39 points in the 22 games since his goal drought ended).

Most -- but not all -- of Bonk's goals have come from the bumper. He's also scored from the doorstep and from the point. Even so, "Bumper Bonk" has become a catchphrase in London to the point that the Knights have started merchandising a Bumper Bonk t-shirt.

Bonk played more of a traditional defenseman's role for Team Canada at the recent World Junior Championships. He put forth a strong overall tournament (including three assists in five games) despite being victimized by an unfortunate deflection when Canada was eliminated in the medal round quarterfinal game.

Bonk celebrated his 19th birthday on January 9. He falls under the CHL/AHL Age Rule, meaning that he is not eligible for the American Hockey League next season. If he does not make the Flyers' NHL roster out of camp next season, he could return instead to London for his draft-plus-two year.

When he does eventually turn pro, the NHL role and upside projections for Bonk have still not radically changed: a potential top-three or top-four defenseman with a well-balanced skill set. He's probably not going to be used regularly as an NHL power play forward in the bumper, although stranger things have happened.

Even in junior hockey, a player scoring 16 goals in 23 games after going his previous 57 games without a goal is quite the dramatic turn of events. Not even Dale Hunter had the "Bumper Bonk" craze taking hold on his 2023-24 bingo card at the time decided to try Bonk as a forward on the power play.

In the meantime, Bonk's London teammate, Denver Barkey, has not skipped a beat since narrowly missing out on a Team Canada roster spot for the World Juniors. In 42 games played with the Knights this season, the speedy Flyers' 2023 third-round pick (95th overall) has compiled 67 points (25g, 42a, +30) so far in his draft-plus-one season.

Over the course of January, Barkey posted 15 points (six goal, nine assists) in nne games played. Back on January 6, in a 5-3 road win over the Mississauga Steeheads, Barkey's third period shorthanded goal iced the win for London. For the season, Barkey leads all OHL players with six shorthanded goals. His eight shorthanded points are one behind London teammate Easton Cowan (four SHG, five SHA) for the top spot in the Ontario League.

