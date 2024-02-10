The Immaculate Ascension

Weegar nets hatty, takes over league's D scoring lead, as Flames win fourth straight

By Ryan Dittrick
ELMONT, N.Y. – Some winning streaks come with an asterisk.

This is not one of them.

Some are illusions that happen on the strength of a hot goaltender, shaky shooting percentages or even luck, masking a team's issues.

This is the exact opposite – minus, of course, the razor-sharp goaltending of one Jacob Markstrom.

But for the third time on this trip, the Flames walked into one of the toughest road buildings and brought the hammer down with another, nearly complete effort, dispatching the hometown Islanders 5-2 at UBS Arena.

The Flames have now won four straight games for the the first time this year as they move back into a wild-card playoff spot.

MacKenzie Weegar – inventor of the ‘immaculate’ wordplay himself – led the way with his first-career hat-trick to take over the league's goal-scoring lead among defenceman, while Jonathan Huberdeau added a crucial powerplay marker and Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves.

Weegar's hat trick lifts Flames to a 5-2 victory on the Island

Blake Coleman scored his 21st of the season into the empty net, before things got a bit ... chaotic. Markstrom tried for his own empty-net tally, but fanned on the shot, allowing Jean-Gabriel Pageau to pounce and make it a two-goal came late. The netminder could laugh about it afteward, even though the moment was "a little embarrassing," but the Flames did lock it down from that point forward and Weegar found the yawning cage with 22 seconds left to seal the deal.

"Up by three and they pull the goalie, so if there was ever a time to shoot it, it was today and it ended up in the back of (our) net, so I'll be more cautious next time," Markstrom said. "I've tried a few over the years - (but) never in the NHL. Twice in one game and neither one made it past the hashmarks. I should work on some wrist curls... or stay in the net."

Weegar, meanwhile, now has 15 snipes on the year, passing Cale Makar and Rasmus Dahlin for the league lead among defencemen. In doing so, he’s now cracked the 30-point plateau for fourth consecutive season as he chases down his career high of 44, set during 2021-22 campaign.

"I never would've thought I'd have a hat-trick in the NHL," Weegar smiled, adding that he doesn't recall scoring one at any level - ever. "Maybe Timbits, but I don't even remember. This is a new feeling.

"I'm sure everybody back home is having some fun with it and I can't wait to talk to them and see what they have to say. But it was a great night from everybody, it really was."

Huberdeau said afterward he was looking for Weegar in the dying seconds, hoping his pal would connect on the milestone marker.

"He's unbelievable," Huberdeau beamed. "It's the reward tonight, getting his first hat-trick. Head down, shoot the puck and it's going in this year. He said he doesn't look at the net, so it's good. At the end, I knew he was there, so I wanted him to get his hat-trick, for sure."

Brock Nelson spoiled Markstrom's shutout bid at 3:58 of the third, rifling a shot upstairs with 6-foot-3, 215-lb. Matt Martin planted in front to kickstart the comeback attempt. The Isles pressed hard in the third, outshooting the Flames 18-3, but Markstrom saved his best for last and was named the second star of the game for his efforts.

"Until the probably seven or eight minutes of the third period, I thought it was a pretty complete game from us again - similar to what we saw in Boston from the team," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "We had all sorts of contributions from different people, so that was something that was important, too."

The Flames opened the scoring less than four minutes into the first when Weegar went for a skate, made a nice little move to gain the zone, then drove wide and beat Semyon Varlamov with a harmless-looking shot from the right circle.

Markstrom, meanwhile, bumped his own point total with his league-leading fourth assist of the season and 18th of his career after setting up Weegar behind his own net.

Weegar takes it end-to-end and snaps one home

"I think my shot, honestly," Weegar said of what's working for him offensively this year. "I've been playing that left side. ... Being on that off side, I have the opportunity one-time that puck (on his second goal). I've been blessed with opportunities and we've been making the most of it. I just want to keep shooting the puck, keep being a threat our there and keep contributing."

A bizarre sequence near the 14-minute mark got the fans out of their seats when it looked like the Islanders had tied it, but in reality, the play was a mile offside, as a home skater was at least 25 feet inside the zone when Kyle Palmieri deposited the puck from the neutral zone.

In fairness to the officials, everyone in the building lost track of the puck when the initially dump in was blocked at the blueline, which is why Markstrom had vacated the crease and the linesman failed to blow the play down.

Nevertheless, it remained a 1-0 Flames lead after a successful challenge from Huska.

The Flames went back on the attack and nearly opened up a two-goal led late in the frame when Yegor Sharangovich rang a spin-around backhand off the far post.

Shots on goal favoured the Flames 8-6 – with Weegar accounting for four them – after one.

The Flames earned the game’s first powerplay near the midway point of the second when Martin Pospisil showed some elite speed down the wing before cutting hard to the net, forcing Adam Pelech into a tripping minor.

And the Flames made him pay.

Sharangovich tattooed a one-timer from the right circle that Varlamov knocked down, but with the rebound sitting precariously in the blue paint – and Andrei Kuzmenko getting the first crack at it – Huberdeau shoveled it home to put the Flames up 2-0 at 8:38.

Huberdeau puts rebound into the cage on powerplay

Markstrom wasn’t overly busy in the period, but did some up with some big stops late to preserve the three-goal cushion. First, he robbed Bo Horvat with a shoulder save off the rush, before flashing the right pad on Palmieri late.

Flames blueliner scores his second of the game

Weegar then extended the lead with his second of the afternoon, blowing a one-timer past the blocker after Walker Duehr put it on a tee for him between the hashmarks. Some dogged work on the forecheck from Jakob Pelletier helped the kid earn his first point of the season with an assist on the play.

"A good buddy said to me, we've been a pack of hyenas," Weegar laughed of the winning streak. "So, we just keep buzzing, top down. From the first line to the fourth line, all six D connecting well. ... Guys aren't trying to force anything or look for a cookie.

"We're just in a good place right now and I really like what we're seeing right now."

See all the highlights from Calgary's 5-2 matinee victory Saturday

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom - Starter
Dustin Wolf

Scratches: Cole Schwindt, Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle, Dan Vladar (IR - lower body).

They Said It:

"We’ve been a pack of hyenas"

"I think everybody’s buying in"

"It’s nice to get the lead in every game"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 24, NYI 37

Powerplay: CGY 1-for-1, NYI 0-for-1

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, NYI 50%

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, NYI 16

Hits: CGY 11, NYI 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 16, NYI 21

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 3, NYI 9

Up Next:

The Flames close out this four-game road trip on Monday when they square off with the New York Rangers at 'The World's Most Famous Arena', Madison Square Garden (5 p.m. MT).

