5 Things - Flames vs. Senators

1. Last Time out

‘A wounded animal is a dangerous animal.’

It would seem the idiom has merit.

The Blackhawks were without superstar rookie Connor Bedard and eight of their top 12 forwards, their top blueliner, and were forced to play short-staffed with more money on injured reserve than on the active roster.

But they sure did fight.

“They were hungrier and harder than we were,” said Head Coach Ryan Huska. “They were in a situation that we needed to take advantage of tonight we didn't do what we needed to do tonight.”

With a 4-3 loss on Sunday in the Windy City, the Flames return home with a 2-2 record on the four-game, Stateside swing, and dipped below the .500 mark at 17-18-5 on the year.

“Great start, terrible finish,” groaned Nazem Kadri, summarizing a road trip that saw his team post back-to-back victories in Minnesota and Nashville, before losing twice in a rare matinee set.

Kadri scored twice including one late in the third period, Andrew Mangiapane recorded the other and Dan Vladar stopped 16 of 20 shots.

But second-period strikes from Philipp Kurashev and Nikita Zaitsev 2:40 apart late in the middle stanza put the Flames in a hole they were unable to climb out of. Colin Blackwell added the insurance with his second of the game late in the third, and despite a furious push from the visitors, the Blackhawks held on.

“Not good enough,” said captain Mikael Backlund. If we want to be a playoff team, that's a game we've got to win.

“We played really well to start the trip – two really good games. And then we let our game slip against Philly and Chicago here. Started really well and I don't know... It's tough when we started so well. We had a really good chance to have a really good trip – and with the position we're in, going .500 on a trip – is not good enough.”

Following tonight’s game, the Flames will head right back out on the road for two beginning on Thursday in Arizona and wrapping up on Saturday in Vegas.