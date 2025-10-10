SEATTLE — Mason Marchment scored in his first game for the Seattle Kraken, who fended off a late push by the Anaheim Ducks to secure a 3-1 win at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.
Marchment scores, Lambert wins Kraken coaching debut against Ducks
Daccord has 35 saves for Seattle; Sennecke scores in 1st NHL game for Anaheim
Vince Dunn and Jared McCann each had a goal for the Kraken in their season-opening game. Joey Daccord had 35 saves and coach Lane Lambert won his first game with Seattle.
“We ended up in a situation where we spent a lot of time in our zone, in the first period, and we had the puck on our stick a lot,” Lambert said. “So [it was] just some turnovers and things like that.”
Anaheim outshot Seattle 17-5 in the first period.
“I think we played well, even though, I mean, the shot counter was a little lopsided at first,” Daccord said. "But I thought we played well. I thought we just found a way to battle through it as a group, and then eventually, as we started to get our legs there in the second period and then eventually dominate the third was great to see from my end.”
Beckett Sennecke scored in his NHL debut for the Ducks, who also played their season opener. Lukas Dostal had 28 saves. Joel Quenneville, who coached the Chicago Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015), was coaching his first game for Anaheim.
“I thought we had our best 30 minutes you could have,” Quenneville said. “Everything we were doing well, but they got the lead. That next goal was a big one in the third, and we kind of lost the puck possession game and lost the zone time as well.”
Dunn made it 1-0 at 2:21 of the first period, taking a feed from Adam Larsson at the top of the left circle and snapping it over Dostal’s right shoulder.
“Obviously, the goal early on was nice to have, but we knew we needed to get a little bit more on offense,” Lambert said. “And I think as the game went on, we did.”
Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, tied it 1-1 at 4:11 of the first after Mason McTavish intercepted Dunn’s attempted breakout pass and found Sennecke open at the right post. Sennecke redirected it into an open net behind Daccord for his first career goal.
“It’s pretty awesome to get that one to finally go in. I’ve been thinking about that one for a while now, so it was definitely nice to see,” Sennecke said. “It’s something that you kind of dream of growing up, and to have my family there makes it that much more special.”
Marchment, playing in his first game for the Kraken since being traded by the Dallas Stars on June 19, made it 2-1 with a one-timer from the slot at 3:50 of the second period. Brandon Montour forced a turnover in Seattle’s zone, then won a race for the puck and found Marchment, who slapped it over Dostal’s blocker.
“That was great,” Marchment said. “Great play [by Montour]. He broke up a play, made a great play to me in the slot. I just tried to find a hole for him, and he put it right on my tape.”
McCann pushed it to 3-1 at 4:25 of the third period with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle after Matty Beniers tapped a one-touch pass to him from the left corner.
“I know I’m not a big points guy, and I never have been, so thank God I play with two really good players [in Beniers and Jordan Eberle],” McCann said. “I’m going to try to shoot it a little bit more this year.”
NOTES: Sennecke became the seventh Ducks teenager to score in his League debut, joining Leo Carlsson (Oct. 19, 2023), Mason McTavish (Oct. 13, 2021), Jamie Drysdale (March 18, 2021), Max Comtois (Oct. 3, 2018), Kyle Palmieri (Nov. 3, 2010) and Stanislav Chistov (Oct. 10, 2002). … Sennecke’s goal, 4:11 into his NHL debut, marked the eighth fastest in NHL history by a teenager in his League debut and quickest since Comtois on in 2018 (0:49). … Dunn became the third defenseman in NHL history to score his team’s opening goal of a season in consecutive campaigns, joining Sergei Zubov (2000-01, 2001-02 with Dallas) and Sylvio Mantha (1929-30, 1930-31 with Montreal).