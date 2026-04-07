Devils, Flyers Finish Season Series | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (40-34-3) vs. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (39-26-12)
New Jersey hosts the Philadelphia Flyers in the series finale at Prudential Center on Tuesday night. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview presented by Central Jersey Trucking & Rigging and check back for the pre-game story.
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GAME DAY VIDEO
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Devils Download: Coming After Morning Skate
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Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming After Morning Skate
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ - Check back following morning skate around 11:00 a.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils have five games remaining on their regular-season schedule and is looking to finish the season strong. The club went 1-0-1 against the Montreal Canadiens in a back-to-back, home-and-home series, which included the Devils snapping the Habs’ 10-game winning streak. New Jersey is 8-3-1 in its past 12 contests.
New Jersey is looking to play spoiler down the stretch. Victories against Washington, Nashville and Boston have had a big impact on the standings. They can do the same with Philadelphia tonight or Pittsburgh, Detroit, Ottawa and Boston to finish the season.
Jack Hughes was named the NHL's 2nd Star of the Week after posting three goals, nine points in four games.
The Devils announced that the team and GM Tom Fitzgerald parted ways on Monday afternoon.
The Flyers are riding high of late and have managed to claw their way back into the NHL postseason (for now). The Flyers, who are 8-3-0 in their last 11 games, currently sit in the third Wild Card spot in the Metro Division. The team is coming off two impressive wins in high stakes games against NY Islanders (4-1) and Boston (2-1 OT).
The Flyers are a puzzling team on paper. Their offense and defense are both in the bottom third of the league. Their power play is the worst in the League. And their penalty kill ranks 20th. But they’ve found their game of late, and their late surge may be enough to get back into the Stanley Cup dance.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Timo Meier has seven goals and 11 points in his past 12 games, including goals in each of his past two contest.
Flyers: Christian Dvorak has two goals and five points in his past four games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Gritsyuk (surgery, out for season)
Pesce (lower-body)
Noesen (knee)
MacEwen (upper body)
Flyers:
Abols (lower-body)
Grebenkin (lower-body)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 22 at Philadelphia, L 6-3
- Nov. 29 vs. Philadelphia, L 5-3
- April 7 vs. Philadelphia
STATS LEADERS
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DEVILS
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FLYERS
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GOALS
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Hischier, 26
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Tippett, 28
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ASSISTS
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Bratt, 48
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Konecny, Zegras, 39
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POINTS
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J.Hughes, 72
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Konecny, 66
GAME NOTES
- The Devils and Flyers meet for the third and final time this season.
- Philadelphia won the first two meetings between the clubs, one at home and another on the road.
- Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with five points (all assists) in the two games against Philly this year.
- Jack Hughes has 36 points (13g-23a) in 20 games since the Olympic break.
- Goalie Jacob Markstrom is coming off an 18-save shutout against Montreal.
- Captain Nico Hischier has won 42 of his last 60 faceoffs for a 70% winning clip.
- The Flyers have the NHL's worst power play with a 15.2% success rate.