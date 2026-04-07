Devils, Flyers Finish Season Series | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have five games remaining on their regular-season schedule and is looking to finish the season strong. The club went 1-0-1 against the Montreal Canadiens in a back-to-back, home-and-home series, which included the Devils snapping the Habs’ 10-game winning streak. New Jersey is 8-3-1 in its past 12 contests.

New Jersey is looking to play spoiler down the stretch. Victories against Washington, Nashville and Boston have had a big impact on the standings. They can do the same with Philadelphia tonight or Pittsburgh, Detroit, Ottawa and Boston to finish the season.

Jack Hughes was named the NHL's 2nd Star of the Week after posting three goals, nine points in four games.

The Devils announced that the team and GM Tom Fitzgerald parted ways on Monday afternoon.

The Flyers are riding high of late and have managed to claw their way back into the NHL postseason (for now). The Flyers, who are 8-3-0 in their last 11 games, currently sit in the third Wild Card spot in the Metro Division. The team is coming off two impressive wins in high stakes games against NY Islanders (4-1) and Boston (2-1 OT).

The Flyers are a puzzling team on paper. Their offense and defense are both in the bottom third of the league. Their power play is the worst in the League. And their penalty kill ranks 20th. But they’ve found their game of late, and their late surge may be enough to get back into the Stanley Cup dance.