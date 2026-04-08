Devils Swept by Flyers | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils trailed 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play, but the score was somewhat deceiving. The Devils carried play and overwhelmed the Flyers for most of that first period, leading in shots 10-7. However, two early strikes by Philadelphia – both Flyers’ goals came 3:38 into the period – gave the Flyers the edge.

The same could not be said for the second period, which absolutely belonged to Philly. They scored two more goals, both in the opening five minutes. And the Flyers owned the middle frame to build a 4-1 lead after 40 on their way to the victory.

• Giveth and taketh away. That’s what Jonas Siegenthaler did in the opening period. He was down on his knees with his stick on the ice in an attempt to break up a cross-ice pass from Travis Sanheim to Zegras. The pass however went behind him and connected perfectly to Zegras for the finish to give the Flyers the game’s opening goal.

Later in the period, Siegenthaler collected a puck in the high slot. He ripped a shot that went off the body of Cody Glass and rainbowed into the net. So, Siegenthaler misplayed the pass on a goal against and answered by creating a goal for.

• Glass' goal was his 18th of the season. He continues to build on his career high in goals scored for a single season.