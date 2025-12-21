Devils Host Sabres in Final Home Game Before Break | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home to face Buffalo in the final home game before the holiday break. New Jersey is coming off a two-game sweep of a road trip through Vegas (2-1 SO) and Utah (2-1).

New Jersey, which has won three of its last four games and four of its last six, has climbed back into a playoff spot with 41 points (20-14-1), holding the final Wild Card position. Only five points separate Washington (42, 2nd place Metro) and Pittsburgh (37, 7th place Wild Card).

The biggest reason the Devils have won three of their last four games has been the play of its goaltenders. The duo of Jake Allen and Jacob Markstrom have allowed just five goals total in those four games. Allen stopped 30-of-31 in a 2-1 win against Anaheim and 36-of-37 in a 2-1 shootout win at Vegas. Markstrom denied 32-of-33 in a 2-1 win at Utah.

The Devils may get some help on the roster front against the Sabres. Forward Timo Meier, the club’s leading goal scorer with 11, was activated from the non-roster list and will be available to return. He missed the last five games due to a personal family health issue.

The Buffalo Sabres once again find themselves at the bottom of the NHL standings. The results have cost general manager Kevyn Adams is job. He was relieved of his duties last week following just over five seasons at the helm. He is replaced by former Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen.

The Sabres find themselves in an odd position. They’re rebuild hasn’t materialized into a playoff berth – their last postseason appearance was in 2011, a 14-year drought. Despite a plethora of high draft picks and young talent, the club has been unable to take the next step. Now, the Sabres must decide whether it’s time to rebuild from the ruins of the previous rebuild or hope some tweaks to the roster could help propel the team forward (Buffalo was one of the teams reportedly trying to acquire Quinn Hughes).

In an odd twist of fate, the Sabres have won five straight games, and although they’re third to last in the standings with 36 points, they are just five points back from a playoff spot (albeit with six teams ahead of them). Meaning hope isn't all lost. But the odds are certainly stacked against them.

The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 shootout win against the NY Islanders and will face the Devils on the second half of back-to-back games. Goalie Alex Lyon got the win against the Islanders, meaning the Devils will likely see Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.