Devils Face Flyers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (15-7-1) at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (13-7-3)
The Devils look to avenge last Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia Flyers as the visitors travel up the turnpike to play New Jersey at Prudential Center.
Read below for your game preview by Blue Nail Exteriors and check back around 5:00 PM ET for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
PRE-GAME AVAIL RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils hold a rematch against the Flyers on Saturday after dropping a 6-3 decision in Philadelphia last Saturday. New Jersey bounced back well with three wins in three games since. On Friday, they won 5-0 in Buffalo.
Over their past 10 games, the Devils are 6-3-1. Devils as of right now have the most points in the Eastern Conference with 33 but the conference is extremely tight with only six points separating the top of the conference and 12th.
It's even tighter further down the conference. Sitting in fourth with 29 points is the Philadelphia Flyers but they are only two points up on the 12th-place Red Wings (and Columbus with 26 points right behind them and Cup-champ Panthers with 25).
The Flyers won two of three in the past week, including 4-3 in a shootout on Friday over the New York Islanders. All in all, they are 7-4-1 in November and 12-5-1 in their last 17 games.
New Jersey has had to deal with Jack Hughes being out to injury for the past seven games. They are 4-3-0 in that time. Captain Nico Hischier has really picked up his play with 10 points in that span, nearly doubling his season total after opening the 25-26 campaign with 12 points in 16 contests.
Trevor Zegras leads the way for the Flyers with 23 points in 24 games. Zegras has had a resurgence this year after only 32 points in 57 games all of last season.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Hischier has five goals scored in his last four straight games played and six in his last seven. He also has nine points in that span
Flyers: Tyson Foerster has five goals in his last five games, including two against the Devils last Saturday. Dan Vladar has won each of his last three starts and is expected to get the start again Saturday.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
MacEwen (lower-body)
Dadonov (undisclosed)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Flyers:
Bonk (upper body)
Ristolainen (triceps)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 22 Devils at Flyers, Lost 3-6
- Nov. 29 Flyers at Devils
- Apr. 7 Devils at Flyers
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
FLYERS
Goals
J. Hughes, 10
Foerster, 9
Assists
Bratt, 17
Zegras, 14
Points
Bratt, Hischier, 22
Zegras, 22
GAME NOTES
- Devils have the top winning percentage in the NHL on home ice at 9-0-1 (.950). The Colorado Avalanche are second at 9-0-2 (.910).
- The newly formed line of Ondřej Palát – Dawson Mercer – Arseny Gritsyuk continues to build chemistry after Sheldon Keefe noted it came together out of necessity prior to Friday’s game.
- All three linemates recorded a point on the Devils’ second goal vs. Buffalo, with Mercer recovering his own tipped chance to set up Gritsyuk in the slot; the trio later connected again on Gritsyuk’s second goal. Ondrej Palat, who entered the game with just two points on the season, added two assists against the Sabres.