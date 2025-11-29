Devils Face Flyers on Hockey Fights Cancer Night  | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils hold a rematch against the Flyers on Saturday after dropping a 6-3 decision in Philadelphia last Saturday. New Jersey bounced back well with three wins in three games since. On Friday, they won 5-0 in Buffalo.

Over their past 10 games, the Devils are 6-3-1. Devils as of right now have the most points in the Eastern Conference with 33 but the conference is extremely tight with only six points separating the top of the conference and 12th.

It's even tighter further down the conference. Sitting in fourth with 29 points is the Philadelphia Flyers but they are only two points up on the 12th-place Red Wings (and Columbus with 26 points right behind them and Cup-champ Panthers with 25).

The Flyers won two of three in the past week, including 4-3 in a shootout on Friday over the New York Islanders. All in all, they are 7-4-1 in November and 12-5-1 in their last 17 games.

New Jersey has had to deal with Jack Hughes being out to injury for the past seven games. They are 4-3-0 in that time. Captain Nico Hischier has really picked up his play with 10 points in that span, nearly doubling his season total after opening the 25-26 campaign with 12 points in 16 contests.

Trevor Zegras leads the way for the Flyers with 23 points in 24 games. Zegras has had a resurgence this year after only 32 points in 57 games all of last season.