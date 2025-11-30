QUICK RECAP: Flyers 5, Devils 3

The Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
PHI 1, NJD 0: Owen Tippett, driving to the net, opens the scoring for Philadelphia with a redirection of Christian Dvorak's pass.
NJD 1, PHI: 1: Simon Nemec continues to build on his offensive numbers, scoring his sixth goal of the season. Nemec wired in short pass from Jesper Bratt to even the game.
PHI 2, NJD 1: Matvei Michkov steps out of the penalty box and heads up the ice with Travis Konecny with Nico Hischier and Luke Hughes trailing on the play. The two Devils players catch up, but Michkov drives to the net and the puck gets poked in behind Markstrom.
PHI 3, NJD 1: Travis Konecny gives the Flyers a 2-goal lead, snapping a one-timer past Markstrom.
PHI 4, NJD 1: The Flyers, in transition, after Jesper Bratt hit the post on a breakaway, Owen Tippett makes a pass to Zegras across the centerline and opens up the lead.
PHI 4, NJD 2: Timo Meier has his fourth goal in his last five games as he cleans up a rebound to score a late goal and send the Devils into the intermission down two.
PHI 4, NJD 3: Takes Zegras off the puck and then has an exceptional individual effort going backhand to forehand and putting the puck underneath Vladar to make it a one-goal game.
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Palat-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Nemec
Dillon-White
Markstrom
Allen
Forester-Cates-Konecny
Zegras-Dvorak-Tippett
Michkov-Couturier-Brink
Grebenkin-Abols-Hathaway
York-Sanheim
Andrae-Drysdale
Seeler-Zamula
Vladar
Ersson
