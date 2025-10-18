Devils Extend Win Streak to 4 | GAME STORY

• Jack Hughes did most of the work on his game opening goal. However, he wouldn’t have even had the opportunity if it weren’t for a great read and react play by Brett Pesce. A puck was bouncing toward him near the red line as he was backpedaling. He was able to grab and calm the puck, then fired a quick head-man pass to Hughes so he could enter the zone with speed and an extra step against the opposing Oilers players. Hughes gets the credit for the work and finish, but don’t forget about Pesce’s play.

Pesce: "I saw him flying and saw two guys cheating. So I just tried to get it to him and he turned on the after burners." Hughes: "It was a great pass in the neutral zone, just a quick-and-up. He can drag it back a little bit and that lane closes. For him to knock that down and then give it up to me right away it keeps that seam open for me to split the middle. Just a really heady play by him. That's a good play by him."

• Jesper Bratt showed a lot of smarts while scoring his power-play goal. The Devils won the offensive zone draw and Hughes pushed the puck to Bratt in between the circles. Bratt initially wanted to shoot and Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard bought on a shot and dropped onto his knees into the butterfly. However, Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson jumped the lane. So, Bratt pulled the puck to his backhand and around the idle body of Pickard to shoot into the wide open net.

• Ahead of facing his former team, the Oilers, Brown said “those are the (games) you want to dig in a little more for it.” That’s exactly what he did to fetch a loose puck for a shorthanded breakaway late in the third period with New Jersey desperately trying to protect a 2-1 lead. Brown headed up the ice and snapped a goal glove size into the top corner to make it a 3-1 lead. You know that felt good. Just look at his expression afterward.

Pesce: "(Brown) lit up like a Christmas tree." Brown: "Those are the special moments in your career. I've been through so much with that team over there. It's just one of 82, but it felt a little bigger for me playing the old club and to be able to pot one in a timely manner like that, it was a fun afternoon.

• The Devils PK continues to be a dominant force. The unit went a perfect 3-for-3 against the Oilers to improve to 19 for 20 (95%) on the season. And to add the cherry on the pie was Brown's shorthanded goal. The Devils have now scored more goals (2) shorthanded than they've surrendered (1).

Brown: "Once you get a roll going, you get a lot of confidence. We have a lot of guys that have a lot of time on the penalty in this league. With that combination, there's a lot of communication between us and the coach. An understanding of what to do, where to pressure, where to go, how to support each other and on the ice communicating and talking things out. Just continue to keep rolling."

• Devils rookie Arseny Gritsyuk has obvious offensive talents. His biggest growth opportunity and question mark is on the defensive side of the game. But his efforts during a Devils power play may have answered that question.

After New Jersey turned the puck over, Connor McDavid stole it and headed up ice for a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance. But Gritsyuk tracked back to make it a 2-on-2 and denied the pass option. Seconds later it was Leon Draisaitl (not too shabby either) carrying the puck toward the Devils net. Gritsyuk angled him off and used his stick length to reach out and knock the puck off his stick to deny a shot.

• Small sample size for Brian Halonen. But he made a great play when he won a hard puck battle along the wall and then seconds later found the puck above the circles. His quick snap shot was gloved brilliantly by Calvin Pickard to delay Halonen’s first NHL goal.