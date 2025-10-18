FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 4 vs. Oilers 2
FIRST PERIOD
No goals were scored in the first period.
Jake Allen's First Period Saves
SECOND PERIOD
NJD 1, EDM 0: Jack Hughes weaves his way through three Oilers players and wrists a shot past Calvin Pickard for the first goal of the game.
NJD 2, EDM 0: Jesper Bratt converts on the backhand while the Devils are on the power play.
NJD 2, EDM 1: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores the Oilers first goal of the game with 1:44 left in the second period to cut the Devils lead in half.
THIRD PERIOD
NJD 3, EDM 1: Connor Brown goes on a shorthanded breakaway and goes short side on Calvin Pickard to score against his former team.
NJD 4, EDM 1: Jack Hughes scores his second of the game to give the Devils a commanding lead with 7:27 to play.
NJD 4, EDM 2: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores his second of the game.
DEVILS LINEUP
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Halonen
Hughes - Pesce
Sigenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Allen
Daws
OILERS LINEUP
Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Mangiapane
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Savoie - Frederic - Roslovic
Henrique - Tomasek - Lazar
Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson
Pickard
Skinner