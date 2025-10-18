Game Day: Devils vs Oilers

Saturday, October 18, 2025

FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 4 vs. Oilers 2

njd-edm-follow

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals were scored in the first period.

Screenshot 2025-10-18 at 4.12.25 PM

Jake Allen's First Period Saves

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, EDM 0: Jack Hughes weaves his way through three Oilers players and wrists a shot past Calvin Pickard for the first goal of the game.

NJD 2, EDM 0: Jesper Bratt converts on the backhand while the Devils are on the power play.

NJD 2, EDM 1: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores the Oilers first goal of the game with 1:44 left in the second period to cut the Devils lead in half.

Screenshot 2025-10-18 at 5.24.36 PM

THIRD PERIOD

NJD 3, EDM 1: Connor Brown goes on a shorthanded breakaway and goes short side on Calvin Pickard to score against his former team.

NJD 4, EDM 1: Jack Hughes scores his second of the game to give the Devils a commanding lead with 7:27 to play.

NJD 4, EDM 2: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores his second of the game.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Halonen

Hughes - Pesce
Sigenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec

Allen
Daws

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Mangiapane
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Savoie - Frederic - Roslovic
Henrique - Tomasek - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Connor Brown goes up against his close friends on the Oilers this afternoon.

