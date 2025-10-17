Game Day: Devils vs Oilers

Saturday, October 18, 2025

Devils Host Cup Finalist Oilers in Saturday Matinee | PREVIEW

WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (3-1-0) vs. EDMONTON OILERS (2-1-1)

Connor McDavid comes to town as the New Jersey Devils play the Edmonton Oilers in a matinee game.

Read below for your game preview presented by Flock Free and check back a few hours before puck drop for the pre-game story.

PRE-GAME RECAP

NEWARK, NJ - Check back following the Sheldon Keefe's pre-game media availability around 1:00 p.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won three in a row after dropping their first game of the season, most recently winning their home opener on Thursday 3-1 against the Florida Panthers. They sit second in the Metro Division, tied with the Washington Capitals and two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes.

Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt share the club lead with five points apiece. Meier is the team's goal leader with three. Connor Brown has two goals in four games this season for the Devils and will face his former team for the first time on Saturday.

Edmonton also lost its first game of the season, to Calgary in a shootout. They followed that up with back-to-back wins before falling 4-2 to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Connor McDavid leads the team in scoring with five assists, though he's yet to score a goal.

10 TAKEAWAYS: Just the Beginning

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Meier has three goals and five points in his last five games. Dawson Mercer has two goals and three points in his last two contests.

Oilers: McDavid has three assists in his last three games while Leon Draisaitl has two goals. Andrew Mangiapane has a goal and an assist.

INJURIES

Devils:
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
Noesen (groin), day-to-day
Casey (lower body), undisclosed
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Lammikko (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Markstrom (lower body), week-to-week

Oilers:
Walman (undisclosed), out
Regula (undisclosed), day-to-day
Hyman (wrist), week-to-week
Janmark (undisclosed), day-to-day

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
OILERS
Goals
Meier, 3
Draisaitl, 3
Assists
L. Hughes, 4
McDavid, 5
Points
Meier/Bratt, 5
McDavid, 5

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils power-play is 3/13 (23.1%), which ranked 10th in the NHL, per Oct. 17. The Devils penalty kill is 16/17 (94.1%), which ranked second in the NHL behind Winnipeg (94.4%), per Oct. 17.
  • New Jersey's record for matinee contests last season was 8-7-0 and 5-3-0 at home.
  • Goaltender Jake Allen played both games against Edmonton last season and earned one shutout. He recorded 62 saves on 64 total shots.
