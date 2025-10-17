Devils Host Cup Finalist Oilers in Saturday Matinee | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils have won three in a row after dropping their first game of the season, most recently winning their home opener on Thursday 3-1 against the Florida Panthers. They sit second in the Metro Division, tied with the Washington Capitals and two points behind the Carolina Hurricanes.

Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt share the club lead with five points apiece. Meier is the team's goal leader with three. Connor Brown has two goals in four games this season for the Devils and will face his former team for the first time on Saturday.

Edmonton also lost its first game of the season, to Calgary in a shootout. They followed that up with back-to-back wins before falling 4-2 to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Connor McDavid leads the team in scoring with five assists, though he's yet to score a goal.