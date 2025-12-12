WATCH & LISTEN
Devils Take on Ducks on Devils Youth Foundation Day | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (17-13-1) vs. ANAHEIM DUCKS (19-11-1)
New Jersey looks to put an end to a five-game home losing skid with a pair of games this weekend, starting with the Anaheim Ducks at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
PRE-GAME MEDIA AVAIL RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils are trying to get out of their current slide which has seen them drop six of their last seven games. In that time, they've fallen from top of the conference to now tied with Pittsburgh for the second wild card spot.
On the season, Jesper Bratt leads the team in points with 27 while Timo Meier is first on the club in goals with 11. Meier will not play this weekend as he is away from the team tending to a family health matter.
Bratt has continued to put up points and assists for the team, leading the club with 21 helpers, but has struggled to score as of late. He potted one against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, his first goal in 17 games with the last one being on November 6. He started the season with four goals in seven games but since then, has only netted two in 21.
Devils are also dealing with nine absences, including eight injuries and one player out on personal leave in Timo Meier. News came down after Friday's practice that Arseny Gritsyuk and Simon Nemec both likely won't be available for this weekend's games.
Anaheim has had a strong season sitting tied for top spot in the Pacific Division heading into Friday's games. However, injuries to their top two goaltenders in Lukas Dostal and Petr Mrazek have caused them to slip a little. In their last game, they fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers with Ville Husso in between the pipes.
Leo Carlsson is off to an amazing start for the team. The 20 year old has 17 goals and 39 points in 31 games. He will soon surpass his season-best numbers which were achieved last year when he had 20 goals and 45 points in 76 contests.
Cutter Gauthier is also on pace for a career year. He has 16 goals and 34 points in 31 games while last year's career bests were 20 goals and 44 points in 82 games.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Arseny Gritsyuk netted three points on Tuesday in Ottawa for his first career three-point game though he will miss both games this weekend. Connor Brown picked up three assists in that same game. Paul Cotter had a goal and an assist against Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Ducks: Becket Sennecke has six points in the Ducks' last five games to lead the squad. Leo Carlsson has three goals in that time.
INJURIES
Devils:
Gritsyuk (upper body)
Nemec (lower body)
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper-body)
Dadonov (wrist)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Meier (personal leave)
Ducks:
Dostal (upper-body)
Mrazek (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 2 at Ducks, 4-1 L
- Dec 12 vs. Ducks
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
DUCKS
Goals
Meier, 11
Carlsson, 17
Assists
Bratt, 21
Terry, 24
Points
Bratt, 27
Carlsson, 39
GAME NOTES
- Today is Devils Youth Foundation Day and as part of it, kids will be running the show. There will be kids who do PA announcements, player headshots and more. Read more here!
- As part of Devils Youth Foundation Day, there's a silent auction which is currently active. You can bid on fun things like a Jack Hughes curated basket which includes some of his favorite books or Nico Hischier's pizza making basket among others.
- The Ducks are missing Lukas Dostal in goal, who is injured. He has an 11-5-1 record this season with a 2.81 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. The other two Ducks goalies who have played a full game or more are Petr Mrazek and Ville Husso. Mrazek has a 3.69 GAA and .876 save percentage to go along with a 3-3-0 record. Husso has been currently filling in admirably but is still 5-3-0 in his eight starts with a 3.16 GAA and .888 SPct.