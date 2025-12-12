Devils Take on Ducks on Devils Youth Foundation Day | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are trying to get out of their current slide which has seen them drop six of their last seven games. In that time, they've fallen from top of the conference to now tied with Pittsburgh for the second wild card spot.

On the season, Jesper Bratt leads the team in points with 27 while Timo Meier is first on the club in goals with 11. Meier will not play this weekend as he is away from the team tending to a family health matter.

Bratt has continued to put up points and assists for the team, leading the club with 21 helpers, but has struggled to score as of late. He potted one against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, his first goal in 17 games with the last one being on November 6. He started the season with four goals in seven games but since then, has only netted two in 21.

Devils are also dealing with nine absences, including eight injuries and one player out on personal leave in Timo Meier. News came down after Friday's practice that Arseny Gritsyuk and Simon Nemec both likely won't be available for this weekend's games.

Anaheim has had a strong season sitting tied for top spot in the Pacific Division heading into Friday's games. However, injuries to their top two goaltenders in Lukas Dostal and Petr Mrazek have caused them to slip a little. In their last game, they fell 5-2 to the New York Rangers with Ville Husso in between the pipes.

Leo Carlsson is off to an amazing start for the team. The 20 year old has 17 goals and 39 points in 31 games. He will soon surpass his season-best numbers which were achieved last year when he had 20 goals and 45 points in 76 contests.

Cutter Gauthier is also on pace for a career year. He has 16 goals and 34 points in 31 games while last year's career bests were 20 goals and 44 points in 82 games.