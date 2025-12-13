Game Day: Devils vs Ducks

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

Devils' Duck Hunt Ends Home Slump | GAME STORY

New Jersey's 4-1 victory snapped a five-game home losing streak

njd-ana-game-story

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils broke out of their home slump, snapping a five-game home losing streak, with a 4-1 victory against Anaheim at Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Devils surrendered the opening goal to Troy Terry of the Ducks but responded with four unanswered goals to pull out the victory.

Stefan Noesen, Paul Cotter, Cody Glass and Connor Brown (empty net) scored for the Devils while goaltender Jake Allen made 30 saves on 31 shots, shutting down the NHL’s second-best offensive team.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• The heavily battered, bruised and injured Devils rallied around each other and executed one of their best games of the year. They managed the puck well. They stayed above to eliminate any odd-man rush or overall rush chances against from the Ducks (who are the No. 1 rush team in the NHL). And they held the NHL’s No. 2 offense to one goal. At the same time, the Devils didn’t sit back. They played aggressive at both ends, cycled well in the offensive zone and did enough to manufacture some offense. The Devils looked hungry and determined. They played fast, they played hard and they played to the win.

• Textbook third period from the Devils to protect their 3-1 lead. Made the simple, smart plays in the D zone on just getting the puck out. But they didn’t just sit back and try to hold on. They still forced the issue offensively, played aggressively on the forecheck and kept their legs moving. Short shifts too as well to keep their guys fresh.

• With the injury Arseny Gritsyuk, forward Juho Lammikko checked back into the lineup. And he took advantage after being a healthy scratch for the previous four games. Lammikko helped set up the Devils’ opening goal by carrying the puck with speed down the far side. He then made a nifty drop pass to Stefan Noesen, who was driving the net. Noesen shot far side and the puck found its way in for the tally.

Lammikko finished the day with two assists after being involved in Paul Cotter’s goal. But the most impressive thing was the vigor that Lammikko played with. He used his speed, he was engaged at both ends of the ice, he was winning puck battles. In summary, he was noticalbe all over the ice and was a true difference maker.

• Cotter’s goal was the culmination of work by the Devils over the span of several shifts. For four straight shifts, the Devils did a great job in the offensive zone. They cycled the puck well, maintaining possession. The D pinched at the appropriate times for support the cycle and possession. The forwards reloaded responsibly to secure the blue line when the D pinched. New Jersey pinned Anaheim in the defensive zone for a few shifts and the Devils built on that momentum with each shift. The end result was Cotter’s goal.

• Cotter has three goals in three straight games.

• Three Devils recorded two-point games in Noesen (1g-1a), Lammikko (2a), Colton White (2a) and Ondrej Palat (2a).

• The Devils held the juggernaut Anaheim offense to without a shot for the opening 10-plus minutes of the game. Mason McTavish finally broke that drought with the Ducks first shot coming with 9:02 remaining in the first period.

• The Devils lost defenseman Simon Nemec to an injury suffered in practice on Friday. The lower-body issue will keep him out for “some time” and it’s longer than day-to-day. The club recalled Calen Addison ahead of the game though he was a healthy scratch.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils get right back at it on Sunday with another matinee, this one against the Vancouver Canucks. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 12:38 p.m. ET. 
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Ducks Stats Comparison Devils Stats Ducks Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More