Devils' Duck Hunt Ends Home Slump | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The heavily battered, bruised and injured Devils rallied around each other and executed one of their best games of the year. They managed the puck well. They stayed above to eliminate any odd-man rush or overall rush chances against from the Ducks (who are the No. 1 rush team in the NHL). And they held the NHL’s No. 2 offense to one goal. At the same time, the Devils didn’t sit back. They played aggressive at both ends, cycled well in the offensive zone and did enough to manufacture some offense. The Devils looked hungry and determined. They played fast, they played hard and they played to the win.

• Textbook third period from the Devils to protect their 3-1 lead. Made the simple, smart plays in the D zone on just getting the puck out. But they didn’t just sit back and try to hold on. They still forced the issue offensively, played aggressively on the forecheck and kept their legs moving. Short shifts too as well to keep their guys fresh.

• With the injury Arseny Gritsyuk, forward Juho Lammikko checked back into the lineup. And he took advantage after being a healthy scratch for the previous four games. Lammikko helped set up the Devils’ opening goal by carrying the puck with speed down the far side. He then made a nifty drop pass to Stefan Noesen, who was driving the net. Noesen shot far side and the puck found its way in for the tally.

Lammikko finished the day with two assists after being involved in Paul Cotter’s goal. But the most impressive thing was the vigor that Lammikko played with. He used his speed, he was engaged at both ends of the ice, he was winning puck battles. In summary, he was noticalbe all over the ice and was a true difference maker.

• Cotter’s goal was the culmination of work by the Devils over the span of several shifts. For four straight shifts, the Devils did a great job in the offensive zone. They cycled the puck well, maintaining possession. The D pinched at the appropriate times for support the cycle and possession. The forwards reloaded responsibly to secure the blue line when the D pinched. New Jersey pinned Anaheim in the defensive zone for a few shifts and the Devils built on that momentum with each shift. The end result was Cotter’s goal.

• Cotter has three goals in three straight games.

• Three Devils recorded two-point games in Noesen (1g-1a), Lammikko (2a), Colton White (2a) and Ondrej Palat (2a).

• The Devils held the juggernaut Anaheim offense to without a shot for the opening 10-plus minutes of the game. Mason McTavish finally broke that drought with the Ducks first shot coming with 9:02 remaining in the first period.

• The Devils lost defenseman Simon Nemec to an injury suffered in practice on Friday. The lower-body issue will keep him out for “some time” and it’s longer than day-to-day. The club recalled Calen Addison ahead of the game though he was a healthy scratch.