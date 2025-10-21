Devils Battle Leafs in Ontario | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (4-1-0) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (3-2-1)
New Jersey heads to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena Tuesday night.
Read below for your game preview **presented by Food Truck Lady** and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
TORONTO, Ont. - Check back following the Devils morning skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
After losing the season opener in Carolina, the Devils have won four straight games for the first time in over 1,000 days (Jan. 7-16, 2023, five-game streak). That includes back-to-back wins against the two teams that squared off in the last two Stanley Cup Finals in Florida, 3-1 Thursday, and Edmonton, 5-3 Saturday.
Jesper Bratt, who has points in every game this season, leads the Devils with seven points (3g-4a). The team currently has five different players with three goals in Bratt, Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Connor Brown. Jake Allen has taken the reigns in net as Jacob Markstrom is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Toronto has an odd schedule in the month of October. They play eight of their 11 games at home, including a current five-game homestand that ends Tuesday against New Jersey. The Leafs are 2-1-1 in the opening four games.
William Nylander is off to the hottest start of his career. In the opening six games for Toronto, he has nine assists and 11 points to pace the Leafs. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews has already netted four goals in six contests.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jack Hughes has three goals in his past two games, and five points (3g-2a) in the last three games.
Maple Leafs: William Nylander has a three-game multi-point streak for seven total points (1g-6a). He notched three points (1g-2a) against Nashville. He followed that with a pair of two-assist games against NY Rangers and Seattle.
INJURIES
Devils:
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
Noesen (groin), day-to-day
Casey (lower body), undisclosed
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Lammikko (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Markstrom (lower body), week-to-week
Maple Leafs:
Woll (personal)
Laughton (lower-body), IR
Rifai (wrist), LTIR
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 21 at Toronto
- Dec. 30 at Toronto
- March 4 vs. New Jersey
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
MAPLE LEAFS
Goals
5 tied at 3
Matthews, 4
Assists
4 tied at 4
Nylander, 9
Points
Bratt, 7
Nylander, 11
GAME NOTES
- The Devils posted their first four-game winning streak since winning five straight from Jan. 7 - 16, 2023.
- The Devils PK is 19 for 20 (95%) to start the season. The unit has scored more goals (2) than surrendered (1) this year.
- Jack Hughes notched two goals and three points against Edmonton for his 101st multi-point game, passing Bobby Holik for ninth in team history. Jesper Bratt posted his 106th career multi-point effort to pass Petr Sykora for seventh place.
- Hughes recorded his 37th career three-point game against Edmonton, passing Matthew Tkachuk for 5th most among U.S.-born players by the age of 25. He trails only Jeremy Roenick (54), Jimmy Carson (49), Pat LaFontaine (45) and Mike Modano (43).