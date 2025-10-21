Devils Battle Leafs in Ontario | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

After losing the season opener in Carolina, the Devils have won four straight games for the first time in over 1,000 days (Jan. 7-16, 2023, five-game streak). That includes back-to-back wins against the two teams that squared off in the last two Stanley Cup Finals in Florida, 3-1 Thursday, and Edmonton, 5-3 Saturday.

Jesper Bratt, who has points in every game this season, leads the Devils with seven points (3g-4a). The team currently has five different players with three goals in Bratt, Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Connor Brown. Jake Allen has taken the reigns in net as Jacob Markstrom is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Toronto has an odd schedule in the month of October. They play eight of their 11 games at home, including a current five-game homestand that ends Tuesday against New Jersey. The Leafs are 2-1-1 in the opening four games.

William Nylander is off to the hottest start of his career. In the opening six games for Toronto, he has nine assists and 11 points to pace the Leafs. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews has already netted four goals in six contests.