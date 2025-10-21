LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3, Maple Leafs 2

The Devils visit the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils visit the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
TOR 1, NJD 0: Right out of mid-air, on the backhand, John Tavares opens the scoring for the Maple Leafs.
NJD 1, TOR 1: Jack Hughes scores his fourth goal in three games to tie the game in Toronto. The Maple Leafs challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but it was deemed a goal after review putting Toronto on the penalty kill for delay of game.
NJD 2, TOR 1: Cody Glass gives the Devils the lead, cleaning up in front of the net.
NJD 3, TOR 1: Brenden Dillon joins the attack and sends a wicked wristshot past Stolarz.
NJD 3, TOR 2: William Nylander serves up a pass to Matias Maccielli to cut New Jersey's lead to one goal.
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Halonen
Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec
Allen
Daws
Knies-Matthews-Domi
Maccelli-Tavares-Nylander
Joshua-Roy-McMann
Robertson-Lorentz-Jarnkrok
Rielly-Carlo
McCabe-Tanev
Benoit- Ekman-Larsson
Stolarz
Primeau
Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!
Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!
Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!