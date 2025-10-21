Game Day: Devils at Maple Leafs

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3, Maple Leafs 2

live updates maple leafs

The Devils visit the Maple Leafs in Toronto. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSG or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

FIRST PERIOD

TOR 1, NJD 0: Right out of mid-air, on the backhand, John Tavares opens the scoring for the Maple Leafs.

Jake Allen's First Period Saves

Screenshot 2025-10-21 at 7.44.36 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, TOR 1: Jack Hughes scores his fourth goal in three games to tie the game in Toronto. The Maple Leafs challenged the goal for goaltender interference, but it was deemed a goal after review putting Toronto on the penalty kill for delay of game.

NJD 2, TOR 1: Cody Glass gives the Devils the lead, cleaning up in front of the net.

NJD 3, TOR 1: Brenden Dillon joins the attack and sends a wicked wristshot past Stolarz.

NJD 3, TOR 2: William Nylander serves up a pass to Matias Maccielli to cut New Jersey's lead to one goal.

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Gritsyuk-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Halonen

Hughes-Pesce
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Dillon-Nemec

Allen
Daws

MAPLE LEAFS LINEUP

Knies-Matthews-Domi
Maccelli-Tavares-Nylander
Joshua-Roy-McMann
Robertson-Lorentz-Jarnkrok

Rielly-Carlo
McCabe-Tanev
Benoit- Ekman-Larsson

Stolarz
Primeau

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils go for 5 straight wins tonight in Toronto when they face the Maple Leafs

