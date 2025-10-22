Game Day: Devils at Maple Leafs

Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Devils Crunch Leafs, Extend Win Streak | GAME STORY

TORONTO, Ont. - The Devils extended their winning streak to five games and got head coach Sheldon Keefe his first victory against his former team after topping the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2, at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

Jack Hughes led the charge with a hat trick. He was supported by Cody Glass and Brenden Dillon.

After surrendering the first goal, the Devils blew the game open with four goals in the second period to take a 4-1 lead.

New Jersey has matched its five-game winning streak from Jan. 7-16, 2023. The last time the Devils won six in a row was during their iconic 13-game winning streak in the fall of 2022.

The Maple Leafs received goals from John Tavares and Matias Maccelli.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils opened the scoring on Jack Hughes’ fourth tally of the season, and first of the game. But it was really the work of their offensive zone speed cycle that created the goal. The Devils, using crisp passing and constant motion, possessed the puck in the offensive zone for an extended period of time with the Leafs left to simply chase them around. That wore down the Leafs players and as a result of the tired legs, they began to collapse and track closer to their net. That left a ton of room above the circles for Hughes to take the puck and nail a shot for the goal.

• The cycle wasn’t the only contributing factor to Hughes’ goal. The other was forward Ondrej Palat’s presence in the crease. He was crashing the net when Toronto defender Chris Tanev started pushing him back into his own crease. That forced goalie Anthony Stolarz to retreat to his net. He couldn’t challenge or see the shot. The Leafs challenged for goalie interference, but seeing as it was Tanev, forcing the contact, the goal stood.

• Cody Glass notched his second goal of the season on the power play. He (and Palat) were crashing the crease during man-advantage when Timo Meier ripped a shot from the right circle. Palat was just above the crease so Glass smartly spaced himself out and was closer to between the circles. That allowed the Devils to attack at levels and not be on top of each other. Luckily for Glass, Meier’s shot was stopped but the rebound popped right to him. He didn’t hesitate to put it over the body of Stolarz.

• Hughes’ second goal of the game was the result of a quick transition and catching the Leafs in a line change. The Leafs carried the puck to just inside the Devils blue line. From there left defenseman Simon Benoit went to the bench for a change and right D-man Oliver Ekman-Larsson abandoned his position on the right side and cheated left. Simon Nemec forced a turnover, and the puck came to Jesper Bratt. Hughes was all alone on the right side (where Ekman-Larsson had vacated). Bratt gave him the quick up and Hughes went in alone on goal. He used the full wind-up blast for the goal. That was a nasty transition goal by the Devils and took advantage of mistakes by the Leafs.

• Rookie Arseny Gritsyuk collected his fourth assist/point of the season thanks to a great defensive effort. Toronto’s Steven Lorentz tried to make a pass to his defenseman at the point. But Gritsyuk intercepted the puck and started a rush up ice. Dillon – jumping into the play to turn a 3-on-1 into a 4-on-1 – finished with the goal. But it was all thanks to Gritsyuk’s defense creating offense.

• The Devils were forced to kill another early power play in the first period and were successful. They then had to kill a late power play in the final four minutes of regulation and managed to get the kill. Big kills in the game, bookended. They’re PK is now 21 for 22 (95.5%) on the season.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home for the second half of back-to-back games by hosting the Minnesota Wild. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 
