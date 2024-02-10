Preview: Coyotes Clash with Predators in Nashville on Saturday

Arizona kicks off two-game road trip in Music City

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 10, 2024 | 6:00 pm MST | Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM

The Arizona Coyotes are set to meet the Nashville Predators for the third time this season, kicking off a two-game road trip before returning to Mullett Arena on Wednesday.

The Coyotes have won the first two meetings against their Central Division rivals, 7-5 on Nov. 11 and 3-2 on Jan. 20. Arizona and Nashville will meet once more, on March 28 at Mullett Arena.

Arizona most recently dropped a 3-2 game to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, coming up just short behind goals from Clayton Keller and Jason Zucker, as well as a 26-save effort from Karel Vejmelka. The Coyotes have dropped four straight games dating back to before the All-Star break, but remain five points out of the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot with 33 games remaining in the regular season.

Defenseman Sean Durzi has recorded six points over his last three games against Nashville, all of which have been multi-point efforts.

ARI@NSH: Durzi scores goal against Predators

Connor Ingram is expected to get his second straight start after being replaced by Karel Vejmelka in the first period of Thursday's game against the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old is 17-12-1 with five shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and .914 save percentage this season, and 2-1-1 against Nashville in his career.

Player to Watch: Forward Nick Schmaltz recorded an assist on Thursday and has five goals and eight assists in 15 career games against the Predators.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS
Nashville has dropped three straight games, most recently falling 4-2 to the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 31. Saturday marks the Preds’ first game back following the All-Star break, and marks game one of a three-game homestand before hitting the road for five straight.

Forward Filip Forsberg leads the team with 51 points on 24 goals and 27 assists, followed by Roman Josi (45), Ryan O’Reilly (42), Gustav Nyquist (38) and Colton Sissons (25). Forsberg recorded two goals and an assist against the Coyotes on Nov. 11, and has four points against them this season.

Goalie Juuse Saros has been in net against the Coyotes both games this season, and is 19-19-2 with two shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and .903 SV% this season. The 28-year-old is 4-4-1 with a 3.01 GAA and .897 SV% in nine career games against the Coyotes in his career.

Backup Kevin Lankinen is 6-4-0 with a 3.12 GAA and .895 SV% this season.

The Predators are tied for 18th in the league with 2.96 goals-for per game, while they allow the 14th-most at 3.14. Their power play ranks 21st with an 18.64 percent conversion rate, while their penalty kill is 27th with a 76.54 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: Josi continues to produce at a high rate, and had five points over his last four games leading up to the All-Star break. The 33-year-old has 32 points in 33 games against the Coyotes.

