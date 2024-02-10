Preview: Coyotes Clash with Predators in Nashville on Saturday

Feb. 10, 2024 | 6:00 pm MST | Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: KTAR 92.3 FM
The Arizona Coyotes are set to meet the Nashville Predators for the third time this season, kicking off a two-game road trip before returning to Mullett Arena on Wednesday.
The Coyotes have won the first two meetings against their Central Division rivals, 7-5 on Nov. 11 and 3-2 on Jan. 20. Arizona and Nashville will meet once more, on March 28 at Mullett Arena.
Arizona most recently dropped a 3-2 game to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, coming up just short behind goals from Clayton Keller and Jason Zucker, as well as a 26-save effort from Karel Vejmelka. The Coyotes have dropped four straight games dating back to before the All-Star break, but remain five points out of the Western Conference’s second Wild Card spot with 33 games remaining in the regular season.
Defenseman Sean Durzi has recorded six points over his last three games against Nashville, all of which have been multi-point efforts.