Capitals Recall Clay Stevenson

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Clay Stevenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrickannounced today.

Stevenson, 26, has an 11-8-3 record with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 24 games with Hershey this season. The 6’5”, 196-pound goaltender ranks seventh in the AHL in saves and tied for ninthin save percentage and games played. In his last start on Jan. 28 at Rochester, Stevenson stopped 27 of 28 shots faced in a 3-1 Bears win.

Stevenson posted an 18-8-4 record with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey in 2024-25. Stevenson also made his NHL debut on April 17, 2025 at Pittsburgh, making 33 saves in the Capitals’ regular-season finale. In his lone start of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on May 9, Stevenson stopped 28 of 32 shots faced in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals at Lehigh Valley to help the Bears stave off elimination.

As a rookie in 2023-24, Stevenson had a 24-10-2 record with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and seven shutouts in 36 games with Hershey. Stevenson’s seven shutouts led the AHL and tied the Bears’ single-season shutout record. Stevenson, who represented Hershey at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. Stevenson and goaltending partner Hunter Shepard were the recipients of the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals per game during the AHL’s regular season. Stevenson also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, stopping nine of 10 shots against.

Stevenson has a 56-26-9 record with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 96 career AHL games with Hershey.