Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Pride Auction Raises $30,485

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Pride Auction raised $30,485, with proceeds benefitting the Wanda Alston Foundation and a portion of funds allocated for MSE Foundation. The Wanda Alston Foundation is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that launched D.C.’s first housing program exclusively serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

The auction featured signed Capitals player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color Pride tape, Capitals Pride pucks signed by Capitals players, additional Capitals items and groceries for a year from Giant.

Top-selling items from the auction included the groceries from Giant, a Capitals shadowbox featuring Pride pucks signed by Capitals players and coaches, a Capitals team-signed jersey and signed player-used sticks wrapped in Pride tape from Ryan Leonard, Logan Thompson and Tom Wilson.

The Capitals hosted Pride Night presented by Giant on Jan. 17, when the team hosted the Florida Panthers, marking the organization’s 10th consecutive Pride Night.

During the game, Giant presented a $5,000 check to the Wanda Alston Foundation. Additionally, that night’s Capitals 50/50 Raffle raised $10,799.25 for You Can Play, an organization that works with partners, sports, leagues, teams and individuals to ensure LGBTQ+ belonging at every level of the game.

In-game content spotlighted LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. The Capitals social accounts featured rainbow avatars, wallpaper graphics and additional related content, as fans were encouraged to post on social media with the #CapsPride hashtag.

A pre-game Block Party at District E featured a performance by the band NovaKane and a presence by several local LGBTQ+ community organizations. Specialty happy hour food and beverages were available, as well as giveaways courtesy of the Capitals and Giant.

Committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation are proud to support the LGBTQ+ community and strive to create and cultivate an inclusive environment through several community initiatives and local nonprofit partnerships. Through Pride Nights, Pride Celebrations, fundraisers and more, the Capitals are committed to fostering a community that welcomes all.