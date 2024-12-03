Taking Pride in ALL CAPS ALL HER

The ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) program, launched in 2021, has become an important part of hockey for women and girls in the DMV community.
It’s also become a safe space for inclusivity and that’s especially true for Lexi Rummel who identifies as nonbinary (they/them).
Lexi first started out as a figure skater but ended up deciding they loved the physicality and excitement of hockey, so when they were 12 years old, they switched it up.
“I eventually turned in my figure skates for hand-me-down hockey skates and very quickly fell in love with the sport,” Lexi said.