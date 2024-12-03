Taking Pride in ALL CAPS ALL HER

But this was 15 years ago, when there was less infrastructure around gender-inclusivity in hockey and for many who didn’t feel like they fit in, it drove them away from the sport.

“As quickly as I fell in love with the sport, I started to feel like there wasn’t a place for me, and eventually quit after a relatively short period of time,” they said.

Lexi grew up watching the Capitals and going to games so when they learned about the ACAH program, they were excited and nervous about the opportunity to get back into the sport after not having played for nearly a decade.

As much excitement as they had, they also had a similar worry to what they had felt in their earlier hockey days: was there a place for them?

“When I saw that the ACAH program explicitly welcomes transgender, nonbinary, and gender-fluid people to participate in its programs, I took the leap and signed up,” said Lexi.

The ACAH classes reignited their love for the game, while feeling fully and completely supported in their gender identity.