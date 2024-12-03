Taking Pride in ALL CAPS ALL HER

For Lexi Rummel, they have found a safe and inclusive space with ACAH

acah lexi 1
By Taryn Bray
@tarynbray WashingtonCaps.com

The ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) program, launched in 2021, has become an important part of hockey for women and girls in the DMV community.

It’s also become a safe space for inclusivity and that’s especially true for Lexi Rummel who identifies as nonbinary (they/them).

Lexi first started out as a figure skater but ended up deciding they loved the physicality and excitement of hockey, so when they were 12 years old, they switched it up.

“I eventually turned in my figure skates for hand-me-down hockey skates and very quickly fell in love with the sport,” Lexi said.

acah lexi 2

But this was 15 years ago, when there was less infrastructure around gender-inclusivity in hockey and for many who didn’t feel like they fit in, it drove them away from the sport.

“As quickly as I fell in love with the sport, I started to feel like there wasn’t a place for me, and eventually quit after a relatively short period of time,” they said.

Lexi grew up watching the Capitals and going to games so when they learned about the ACAH program, they were excited and nervous about the opportunity to get back into the sport after not having played for nearly a decade.

As much excitement as they had, they also had a similar worry to what they had felt in their earlier hockey days: was there a place for them?

“When I saw that the ACAH program explicitly welcomes transgender, nonbinary, and gender-fluid people to participate in its programs, I took the leap and signed up,” said Lexi.

The ACAH classes reignited their love for the game, while feeling fully and completely supported in their gender identity.

acah lexi 4

“I probably would not have re-entered hockey if not for the trans-inclusionary policy in the ACAH program,” Lexi says.

Since graduating from the Learn to Play classes, Lexi has played on a number of teams that have been welcoming of their nonbinary identity which has given them the opportunity to progress in their skills while finding community and friends.

Oh, and even winning a championship or two.

acah lexi 3

“Hockey has become more gender-inclusive in many ways since my first entrance into the sport and I’m excited to see how it continues to expand,” they said.

Lexi is just one of many who identify as gender nonconforming and have found their place in ACAH programs and made life-long memories, one of the premises the program set out to do.

“My favorite ACAH memory is being invited to participate in a showcase during one of the intermissions at a Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks game,” said Lexi. “It was so exciting to hear the announcer say my name, play in front of thousands of Caps fans, and skate on the same ice as players I admire.”

The Capitals are hosting their ninth-consecutive Pride Night this season on December 3rd and are proud to support the LGBTQ+ community and strive to create and cultivate an inclusive environment.

“I have always been a proud Capitals fan, and the Caps’ support of programs like ACAH makes me even prouder,” they said.

News Feed

Caps Stop Home to Host Sharks

Jakob Chychrun Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Caps Overcome Devils, 6-5

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate 

Caps Clash with Devils

Chychrun's OT Goal Propels Caps to 5-4 Win

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Host Isles on Black Friday

Call It A Comeback

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Conclude Mentors' Trip in Tampa

Capitals To Host Pride Night Presented by Giant Dec. 3

Caps Overcome Cats, 4-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Kick Off Mentors' Trip in Florida

Devils Drop Caps, 3-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Have Saturday Night Date with Devils in DC