So Kids Can Announces Starting Lineup Sweepstakes

ARLINGTON, VA – So Kids Can members Nicklas Backstrom, Martin Fehervary, Tom Wilson and Elliot in the Morning’s Elliot Segal and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation announced today the So Kids Can Starting Lineup Sweepstakes. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Fight For Children.

To kick off the 2023-24 season fundraising campaign, So Kids Can is offering the opportunity for one winner to attend the Thursday, Sept. 28, preseason game versus the Detroit Red Wings and read the starting lineup in the locker room to the team ahead of the game. The winner will meet Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery before the game to discuss which lines and defensive pairings are available to play in that night's game. The winner will receive four tickets as well as VIP parking and all-inclusive food and beverage service in the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge.

Fans can enter to win at SoKidsCan.org by purchasing 20 entries for $20, 75 entries for $50, 125 entries for $75 and 200 entries for $100. The first 285 fans who donate $100 will receive an autographed puck from either Nicklas Backstrom, Martin Fehervary, or Tom Wilson.

The fundraiser will close on Friday, Sept. 22, at noon ET.

Proceeds will support Fight For Children’s Equipment, Apparel and Footwear program. The initiative supplies community-based nonprofits with new equipment to distribute to underserved children in order for them to participate in sports.

Fight For Children (FFC) was founded in 1990 by the late Joseph E. Robert Jr. to improve the lives of children in the nation’s capital. FFC has impacted the lives of more than 400,000 children through improvements in healthcare, education and policy. FFC’s mission is to help individuals, organizations, and communities leverage the power of sports to improve the lives of underserved youth. FFC achieves this through the Fight For Children Youth Development Institute, the region’s first and only sportsbased youth development collaborative, and the Fight For Children Sports Medicine Center at Children’s National, the region’s first and only pediatric sports medicine facility. For information visit www.fightforchildren.org.

So Kids Can members pledge $50 per Capitals win during the regular season and $100 per win during the playoffs each year to a different youth-focused nonprofit organization. So Kids Can was created in 2008 by former Capitals defenseman Mike Green and Elliot Segal to benefit youth-focused, nonprofit organizations. Backstrom and former Caps forward Brooks Laich joined the cause in 2011, former Caps defenseman Karl Alzner and goaltender Braden Holtby joined in 2015, Wilson joined in 2017, former Capitals defenseman Brenden Dillon joined in 2021 and Fehervary joined in 2022. To date, So Kids Can has donated more than half a million dollars to charity.

No purchase or donation necessary. For full terms, visit SoKidsCan.org.