Threes are Wild in Caps' Win Over Sharks

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Hendrix Lapierre

Caps Seeking Home Improvement

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

Kuemper, Carlson Combine for Caps' Shootout Victory

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Open Homestand vs. Wild

Haddie’s Home: A Golden Career Change 

Caps Overcome Devils, 6-4

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Visit Devils

Capitals to Honor 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears with Pre-Game Ceremony October 27 versus Minnesota

Caps Take 4-1 Loss vs. Leafs

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard

Caps Host Leafs

Caps Battle Back for a Point

Setting Strides -- Capitals Players Host Hockey Fights Cancer Skate, Flashes of Hope Photoshoot

Caps to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Nov. 18 vs. Columbus

hfc claire
By Danny Karmin
@danny_karmin WashingtonCaps.com

Li Cui had to take a second to herself as she watched her 20-year-old daughter, Claire, participate in the the Flashes of Hope photo shoot at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

A program of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Flashes of Hope creates free, uplifting black and white portraits to honor the unique life and memories of every child fighting cancer.

Claire, with her black hair parted down the middle, displayed a huge smile for the camera while her ice skates hung high behind her back.

Li’s emotions started to get the best of her as tears began to fill her eyes.

It had almost been a year and a half since Claire first got diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Claire immediately underwent chemotherapy treatment for six months, finishing in December of 2022.

For Li, watching Claire posing and smiling, with a full head of hair, was a blessing.

It was a breath of fresh air for someone who had been side-by-side with her daughter throughout her courageous battle.

“I just feel like life was wonderful for her and us until she got sick,” said Li. “Every single day during her battle was hard. It’s great to see her out here so confident and calm.”

Claire was one of many brave teenagers, kids and survivors from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network that took part in the Hockey Fights Cancer skate with the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are teaming up with the National Hockey League throughout November for the 25th year to educate the hockey community about cancer through Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Month. The Capitals will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Leidos, during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 18.

hfc pucks

Purple and white balloons floated in front of a giant purple backdrop that filled out the MCI Capitals balcony as each family and child arrived for their special day.

All the families hovered over the balcony for the start of Capitals practice. Excitement and curiosity filled each child’s eyes, seeing their heroes on the ice.

As practice closed, families and kids charged to the Caps' locker room to prepare for their personal 1-on-1 time with each player.

Laughter, smiles, pictures, and hugs filled the locker room as each kid got to live out a dream. For the day, there were no thoughts or worries about looking back at the past or their current battle; instead, living in the moment and experiencing true happiness from their surroundings.

hfc locker room

The excitement grew as each kid, with the player's assistance, walked onto the ice sheet. For some, skating came naturally, and for others, it was completely new.

Claire, who was paired up with Trevor van Riemsdyk, used to ice skate when she was younger before starting up dancing.

She shook off the rust swiftly with each stride, gliding and keeping up at ease with van Riemsdyk.

hfc claire 2

“It was really fun,” said Claire. “It's really cool to see people who are passionate about skating. It’s also just really nice that they put this whole thing together. The players were all really sweet, and a lot of them were helping each kid learn how to skate.”

Quickly, van Riemsdyk intervened.

“She was teaching me how to skate,” he said with a smile.

“It’s pretty awesome to meet someone as special as Claire,” van Riemsdyk said. “You feel blessed to do it and to hear about her story and to see how well she's doing.”

Claire is back in college for her sophomore year at Johns Hopkins University, thanks to two recently approved chemotherapy drugs.

This year, she started an LLS club for her peers at school, where she hopes to discuss blood cancer research and work on raising awareness among young adults. She intends to continue volunteering with LLS to support those affected by blood cancer.

For someone who has been personally affected by this horrible disease, Claire wants to create a safe space to educate others and encourage hope for those currently going through their battle.

“What we're doing is getting some researchers from the hospital to speak to students and trying to get them to see the funding and opportunity,” said Claire. “Try to show them that the LLS provides a lot of funding; I think they funded like 80% of recent blood cancer treatments. It's amazing, and they're making breakthroughs all the time. We're going to be working with a local nonprofit to make little gifts for kids in the hospital, which is really exciting.”

The LLS organization has invested nearly $1.6 billion in blood cancer research through its breakthroughs in immunotherapy, genomics, and personalized medicine.

They have one goal - to improve the quality of life of their patients and families.

“Every year, this is the best day for these kids and their families [at the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Skate],” said LLS Patient Outreach Manager Heather Burneson. “A lot of these kids are in the middle of treatment right now, and this is a day where we don't talk about cancer as much, as we really want them to have a day away from the hospital, away from the needles, and away from the chemo, so they can just be kids.”

On the ice, the kids were just kids.

The smiles and joy displayed on the ice made for an incredible day and moment worth enjoying.

“You feel really lucky to have met a lot of these kids and be able to hear their stories and see how strong they are,” van Riemsdyk said. “It's a powerful thing, and we're lucky to have met them and to hear their stories. It'll be something you remember forever.”

For the players, kids, and families alike -- forever.

hfc group photo