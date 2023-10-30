Setting Strides -- Capitals Players Host Hockey Fights Cancer Skate, Flashes of Hope Photoshoot

Li Cui had to take a second to herself as she watched her 20-year-old daughter, Claire, participate in the the Flashes of Hope photo shoot at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

A program of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, Flashes of Hope creates free, uplifting black and white portraits to honor the unique life and memories of every child fighting cancer.

Claire, with her black hair parted down the middle, displayed a huge smile for the camera while her ice skates hung high behind her back.

Li’s emotions started to get the best of her as tears began to fill her eyes.

It had almost been a year and a half since Claire first got diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Claire immediately underwent chemotherapy treatment for six months, finishing in December of 2022.

For Li, watching Claire posing and smiling, with a full head of hair, was a blessing.

It was a breath of fresh air for someone who had been side-by-side with her daughter throughout her courageous battle.

“I just feel like life was wonderful for her and us until she got sick,” said Li. “Every single day during her battle was hard. It’s great to see her out here so confident and calm.”

Claire was one of many brave teenagers, kids and survivors from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network that took part in the Hockey Fights Cancer skate with the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are teaming up with the National Hockey League throughout November for the 25th year to educate the hockey community about cancer through Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Month. The Capitals will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Leidos, during the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 18.