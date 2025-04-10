District Arts Collection – an Immersive Art & Memorabilia Experience at the New Capital One Arena

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) has partnered with Sports & The Arts to acquire original artworks for the “District Arts Collection,” a curated collection that will adorn the innovative new Capital One Arena.

This collection will be a one-of-a-kind, museum-quality art collection that celebrates the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics through originally commissioned artworks created by DMV region artists. If you’re eager to help shape the epicenter of sports and entertainment in the nation’s capital and redefine the fan experience for the next generation, apply now!

Application Process

Local artists and muralists of all levels and experience who are interested in being considered should submit the following via a single PDF to [email protected]:

Short bio

CV

Headshot

Up to 10 sample images of artistic pieces indicative of the style of their work

Any other relevant information

PDF submissions should be no larger than 10MB and are due by May 9, 2025.

Upon selection, artists will be notified and commissioned for original works commencing this summer. All artists will be paid for their work and completed projects will be integrated into Capital One Arena throughout the various phases of construction over the next three years.

In addition, artists will receive promotion by both MSE and Sports & The Arts through social media and other yet to be determined events.

Desired Artwork

The following mediums will be considered:

Paintings (oils, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media)

Sketches/Drawings (pen and ink, charcoal and pastels)

Mixed Media (found objects, digital, assemblage and collage)

Textiles

Sculptures

Murals

Digital Art/Graphic Arts

Photography

Submission Timeline

April 9, 2025 – Artist Submissions Open

May 9, 2025 – Deadline for Submissions

May 30, 2025 – Artists Notified

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit monumentalsports.com.

About Sports & The Arts

Sports & The Arts specializes in curating large-scale art installations that capture the energy, history, and culture of sports and entertainment venues. With extensive experience in project management and artist sourcing, SATA creates storytelling through visual art as they create immersive environments that celebrate teams, athletes, and iconic moments. Their expertise spans from conceptual design to installation, ensuring that each piece aligns with the venue’s identity and enhances the fan experience. By integrating diverse artistic styles, innovative materials, and interactive elements, Sports & The Arts transforms arenas and stadiums into dynamic cultural spaces that inspire and engage audiences.