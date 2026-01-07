Capitals Recall Brett Leason

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed forward Aliaksei Protas on Injured Reserve (IR), retroactive to Jan. 1.

Leason, 26, has recorded 14 points (6g, 8a) in 20 games with Hershey this season. The 6’5”, 220-pound forwardranks fourth on the Bears in goals and tied for sixth in assists and points.

Leason spent the previous three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, registering 48 points (22g, 26a) in 184 games. During the 2023-24 season, Leason recorded a career-high 22 points (11g, 11a) in 68 contests. Leason, who was claimed off waivers from Washington on Oct. 10, 2022, ranked fifth among Ducks forwards in shorthanded ice time (257:15) and sixth in hits (179) over his three seasons with the team.

The Calgary, Alberta native recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 36 games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Leason made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021, against the Arizona Coyotes and finished the season ranked third among Capitals rookies in games played. Leason also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut on May 5, 2022 in Game 2 of the First Round at Florida.

In 220 career NHL games with Anaheim and Washington, Leason has recorded 54 points (25g, 29a). Leason has registered 61 points (24g, 37a) in 134 career AHL games with Hershey.

Leason was originally drafted by the Capitals in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.