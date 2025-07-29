Caps Care Year in Review: Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

During the 2024-25 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than 2.3 million raised for charity.

Hispanic Heritage Month: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Capitals hosted a free pregame block party in celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture at District E prior to the team’s Oct. 15 game versus the Vegas Golden Knights. The event featured Latin music by Trio Caliente, salsa dancing by Baila DC and an inspired food and beverage menu.

Graphics and spotlights in-game also highlighted Hispanic Heritage Month. Select graphics on the Capitals social media channels were also translated into the Spanish language. A portion of each game ticket purchased through a special ticket offer was donated to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

The Capitals youth hockey development staff also hosted a ball hockey clinic with the Latin American Youth Center during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation allocated a $10,000 grant to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF). HHF is a national nonprofit organization focused on education, workforce, social innovation and culture through the lens of leadership.