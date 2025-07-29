Caps Care Year in Review: Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions

Caps2425_CommunityRecap__FBTW_1920x1080
By Washington Capitals
WashingtonCaps.com

During the 2024-25 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than 2.3 million raised for charity.

This week, WashCaps.com presents highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives
Theme Nights and NHL Platforms
Monumental Sports & Entertainment FoundationYouth Hockey Development and District of Play
Capitals Player Programs
City Engagement**

Today, WashCaps.com recaps Theme Nights and NHL Platforms:

Hispanic Heritage Month: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Capitals hosted a free pregame block party in celebration of Hispanic and Latino culture at District E prior to the team’s Oct. 15 game versus the Vegas Golden Knights. The event featured Latin music by Trio Caliente, salsa dancing by Baila DC and an inspired food and beverage menu.

Graphics and spotlights in-game also highlighted Hispanic Heritage Month. Select graphics on the Capitals social media channels were also translated into the Spanish language. A portion of each game ticket purchased through a special ticket offer was donated to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

The Capitals youth hockey development staff also hosted a ball hockey clinic with the Latin American Youth Center during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation allocated a $10,000 grant to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF). HHF is a national nonprofit organization focused on education, workforce, social innovation and culture through the lens of leadership.

Hispanic Heritage
Hispanic Heritage Check Pres

Hockey Fights Cancer Game: Six children who were either battling cancer or in remission were announced as members of the team’s starting lineup during the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Nov. 21, versus the Colorado Avalanche. The children were affiliated with local nonprofits dedicated to health and wellness. Each participant was matched with the Capitals starting six players and introduced individually with their headshot on the jumbotron in honor of their fight against cancer. Wish recipient Kalen Anderson also participated in a ceremonial puck drop.

Hockey Fights Cancer-related content was highlighted throughout the Nov. 21 game. Names of fans’ loved ones who have fought cancer were featured in on-ice projections. Lavender, the signature color of Hockey Fights Cancer, was featured on all digital boards throughout the arena.

During the game, Leidos presented Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

The night also featured an all-fan giveaway of an ‘I Fight For’ T-shirt courtesy of Leidos and a Hockey Fights Cancer block party.

HFC General

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate: Capitals players hosted a Hockey Fights Cancer skate featuring the entire team on Nov. 11 to kick off Hockey Fights Cancer month. Players skated with children, survivors and families from The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and Sunrise Day Camp – Greater Washington. Following practice, players were greeted in the locker room by the children, who were currently battling cancer or in remission.

HFC Skate

Sweat For Breath: As part of the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer platform, the Capitals were proud to support the Skate For Breath charity hockey game at Capital One Arena on Nov. 7 during Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Event proceeds benefited the Sweat For Breath Foundation, which aims to extend and improve the lives of people with ALK-positive lung cancer by raising funds for cutting-edge research and patient support programs and promoting awareness. Sweat For Breath Foundation was founded by David and Lisa Cornbrooks after David was diagnosed with Stage IV ALK-positive lung cancer at 38. He is a former DI athlete, father of two young children, a never-smoker, and a life-long Caps fan.

Sweat for Breath Charity Game

HFC Assist: Through the HFC Assist initiative during the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Month, the NHL, NHLPA, Capitals and American Cancer Society invited youth hockey players and teams to join their favorite players and NHL teams in the fight against cancer. Youth teams and local leagues across the DMV were able to register to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night and fundraise through tools such as stick tape, helmet decals and other levels of participation. Total fundraising from the region’s teams was nearly $30,000.

October Saves

Pride: The Capitals hosted Pride Night presented by Giant on Dec. 3 vs. the San Jose Sharks. Fans were invited to a pre-game Block Party at District E. The event featured specialty happy hour food and beverages for purchase and giveaways courtesy of the Capitals and Giant. There was also a presence by several local LGBTQ+ community organizations. In-game content spotlighted LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. Capitals players were also able to use rainbow colored stick tape and participated in PSAs. The Capitals social accounts also featured rainbow avatars, wallpaper graphics and digital art by artist David Scheele.

Pride Night

Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game: The Capitals hosted their fifth Hockey Talks Mental Health Awareness Game in partnership with MedStar Health on Jan. 18 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hockey Talks is an initiative that focuses on promoting mental health and wellness and encourages teams to use their platform to continue the conversation and share resources around the topic. Capitals in-game messaging and social media featured content pertaining to mental health, including player PSAs and recognitions of Morgan’s Message and Shoulder Check. Dr. Ela also participated in a pregame interview with Caps Countdown. Facts and trivia graphics featured mental health related information courtesy of MedStar Health. There was also an information table on the 100- and 400-level concourse. Fans were encouraged to visit the table for resources and for the opportunity to fill out a Hockey Talks sign in support of mental health awareness. In addition, proceeds from the Jan. 18 50/50 Raffle benefited Shoulder Check.

Hockey Talks Night

Morgan’s Message: In collaboration with Morgan’s Message, an organization focused on student-athletes and mental health, the Capitals hosted a conversation surrounding mental health for student-athletes at Marymount University on Jan. 13. The mission of Morgan’s Message is to amplify stories, resources and expertise to strengthen student-athlete mental health, build a community by and for athletes through peer-to-peer conversations and to provide a platform for advocacy. The event featured breakout conversations on mental health and it also included a floor hockey activation following the program. During the Hockey Talks game on Jan. 18, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation also presented a $10,000 check donation to Morgan’s Message in support of their mission.

Shoulder Check: In January, the Capitals also teamed up with Shoulder Check, an #HT40 Initiative, on messaging and content. Shoulder Check, launched in honor of Hayden Thorsen, is a commitment to reaching out, checking in and making contact, on and off the ice. Because we may not always know who might need a hand, but we all have a hand to give. The initiative works to inspire and empower young men and women to commit to supporting each other through small acts that have big impact, sometimes as simple as a hand on a shoulder.

Pregame on Jan. 18, the Capitals hosted Faceoff with Wellness: A Hockey Talks Conversation with Shoulder Check at District E. The audience consisted of high school teams from across the region. MedStar Health’s Dr. Kurt Ela, a licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor in the Outpatient Programs at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, made remarks on the importance of taking care of oneself and mental health, while Shoulder Check founder and executive director Rob Thorsen presented on the Shoulder Check commitment. The event also featured breakout conversations with further discussion around Shoulder Check and mental health practices.

Caps Canines Night Pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation: The Caps hosted their fourth Caps Canines Night pawsented by PEDIGREE Foundation on Jan. 14, when the team hosted the Anaheim Ducks. In honor of PEDIGREE Foundation, a nonprofit that believes every dog deserves a loving home, the game featured programming and entertainment to shine a spotlight on the importance of dog adoption and the benefits four-legged friends bring to people's lives. Capitals players arrived at Capital One Arena with puppies available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, as well as dog influencers. In honor of the evening, social and in-game content highlighted Capitals players and their dogs, PEDIGREE Foundation and adoptable Wolf Trap dogs. A pre-game Caps Countdown interview featured a PEDIGREE Foundation representative. The evening's National Anthem and RTX Hero’s Welcome featured area service dogs and their veterans who are affiliated with America’s VetDogs. Headshots of dogs belonging to Capitals players were featured on the jumbotron during starting lineups. The Capitals also hosted several dog influencers in a PEDIGREE suite during the game.

Caps Canines

Black History Month Jersey Unveiling Featuring Howard University: The Capitals unveiled a special "Celebrating Black History" jersey designed by The Museum DC during an event with Howard University faculty and students on Feb. 5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The jersey unveiling coincided with a panel discussion titled "Celebrating Black History – Pathways to Hockey," featuring Capitals alumnus and Monumental Sports Network analyst Devante Smith-Pelly, Howard alumnus and Monumental Sports Network reporter and analyst Tarik El-Bashir, Tennessee State University head ice hockey coach Duante' Abercrombie and The Museum DC’s LeGreg Harrison and Nyrik Lee. The jersey was auctioned off in a Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation auction, with proceeds benefitting the Capital Impact Fund.

The event also featured members of the Howard University Figure Skating Club. In 2023, the club became the first such organized group on the campus of a historically Black college or university (HBCU). The club participated in its first intercollegiate tournament in February 2024 and is committed to helping raise interest in ice skating throughout communities of color. Following the panel, Howard attendees were invited to participate in an open skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Black History

Rising Stars Academy Clinic: Capitals Youth Hockey Development hosted a Rising Stars Academy clinic on Feb. 8 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for nearly 30 high school level players of color. The clinic was run by Rising Stars lead instructor Bryan King, with support from ambassador Duante’ Abercombie. The clinic featured on- and off-ice elements, including skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players and a panel on nutrition led by Giant’s Healthy Living Team. During the clinic, Capitals players wore the team’s 2024-25 Celebrating Black History specialty jersey that was auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the Capital Impact Fund. Clinic participants were also wearing a version of the jersey during the event.

Black History Day: The Capitals hosted Black History Day on Feb. 23, vs. the Edmonton Oilers. Black History Day honored Black achievement in hockey and highlighted how the organization is working to further grow the game. A pre-game celebration at District E featured music from DJ Schemes. In-game content highlighted the Capitals Rising Stars program, the Capitals Celebrating Black History specialty jersey and Black history in hockey. The evening also highlighted “Caps 11,” an original song that the Capitals and musical artist Saukrates collaborated on that is dedicated to honoring the 11 Black alumni in Capitals history.

Black Hockey History Display: Capitals fans are encouraged to visit the Black Hockey History Display at Capital One Arena, which was unveiled in February 2022. It is a permanent display on the main concourse at section 112 devoted to the Capitals Black history and players. It features:

  • Memorabilia including a 1975-76 home jersey worn by Mike Marson (1974-79), a game-used stick by Joel Ward (2011-15) and a game-worn helmet by Devante Smith-Pelly (2017-19).
  • A jersey featuring a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch. Capitals players wore and auctioned off the jerseys during the Feb. 25, 2021, Black History Night.
  • A timeline featuring Black players and key moments in Capitals history.
  • An interactive QR code that drives visitors to washcaps.com/blackhockey, featuring additional information to learn about the Capitals commitment to diversity, honoring Black players in history, community partners, resources and more.

Salute to the Military: The Capitals hosted their 23rd annual Salute to the Military Night on Feb. 25, during the game against the Calgary Flames. Salute to the Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces. More than 1,000 service members attended the game. With the support of corporate sponsors, the Capitals have provided thousands of complimentary tickets to military personnel and their dependents over the past 23 seasons. In-game and social media related content throughout the game featured tributes to service members.

Women in Hockey: Throughout March, the Capitals continued to spotlight ALL CAPS ALL HER. The Capitals launched ALL CAPS ALL HER in December 2021 as an initiative that provides access to hockey and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. The platform recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content throughout the year provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community.

The Capitals hosted an ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Skills Clinic on March 2 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. ALL CAPS ALL HER coach Courtney Laughlin led the clinic alongside additional ALL CAPS ALL HER program coaches.

In honor of Women in Hockey Night, the Capitals hosted a pregame ALL CAPS ALL HER Women in Sports Networking Event presented by Alibaba on March 3 prior to the Capitals hosting the Ottawa Senators.

The Capitals hosted Women in Hockey Night on March 20 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. In-game and social content highlighted women in hockey and showcased the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER platform. Six ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play program participants were featured as members of the starting lineup. In addition, during the game the Capitals hosted and recognized the Capitals Women’s Hockey League Fall/Winter season champions.

Women in Hockey Networking Event
Women in Hockey Theme N

News Feed

Caps Unveil '25-26 Regular Season Slate

Capitals Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule

Capitals Sign Sheldon Rempal

Capitals Loan Milton Gästrin to MoDo of Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan

Capitals Re-sign Hendrix Lapierre 

Capitals Sign Lynden Lakovic

Beau is Back

Capitals Re-Sign Anthony Beauvillier

Capitals Sign Milton Gästrin

Capitals Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Capitals Sign Louie Belpedio, Calle Rosen and Graeme Clarke

Capitals Re-sign Martin Fehervary

Capitals Alex Ovechkin Named 2025 ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Finalist

Washington Capitals Development Camp Roster and Schedule

Caps Set for Tuesday's Opening of UFA Market 

Capitals Sign Declan Chisholm

Caps Conclude Busy Draft Weekend in LA 

Capitals Make Five Selections at the 2025 NHL Draft