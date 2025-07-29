Caps Care Year in Review: Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Rising Stars Academy Clinic: Capitals Youth Hockey Development hosted a Rising Stars Academy clinic on Feb. 8 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for nearly 30 high school level players of color. The clinic was run by Rising Stars lead instructor Bryan King, with support from ambassador Duante’ Abercombie. The clinic featured on- and off-ice elements, including skill development sessions with participation by Capitals players and a panel on nutrition led by Giant’s Healthy Living Team. During the clinic, Capitals players wore the team’s 2024-25 Celebrating Black History specialty jersey that was auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the Capital Impact Fund. Clinic participants were also wearing a version of the jersey during the event.
Black History Day: The Capitals hosted Black History Day on Feb. 23, vs. the Edmonton Oilers. Black History Day honored Black achievement in hockey and highlighted how the organization is working to further grow the game. A pre-game celebration at District E featured music from DJ Schemes. In-game content highlighted the Capitals Rising Stars program, the Capitals Celebrating Black History specialty jersey and Black history in hockey. The evening also highlighted “Caps 11,” an original song that the Capitals and musical artist Saukrates collaborated on that is dedicated to honoring the 11 Black alumni in Capitals history.
Black Hockey History Display: Capitals fans are encouraged to visit the Black Hockey History Display at Capital One Arena, which was unveiled in February 2022. It is a permanent display on the main concourse at section 112 devoted to the Capitals Black history and players. It features:
- Memorabilia including a 1975-76 home jersey worn by Mike Marson (1974-79), a game-used stick by Joel Ward (2011-15) and a game-worn helmet by Devante Smith-Pelly (2017-19).
- A jersey featuring a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch. Capitals players wore and auctioned off the jerseys during the Feb. 25, 2021, Black History Night.
- A timeline featuring Black players and key moments in Capitals history.
- An interactive QR code that drives visitors to washcaps.com/blackhockey, featuring additional information to learn about the Capitals commitment to diversity, honoring Black players in history, community partners, resources and more.
Salute to the Military: The Capitals hosted their 23rd annual Salute to the Military Night on Feb. 25, during the game against the Calgary Flames. Salute to the Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces. More than 1,000 service members attended the game. With the support of corporate sponsors, the Capitals have provided thousands of complimentary tickets to military personnel and their dependents over the past 23 seasons. In-game and social media related content throughout the game featured tributes to service members.
Women in Hockey: Throughout March, the Capitals continued to spotlight ALL CAPS ALL HER. The Capitals launched ALL CAPS ALL HER in December 2021 as an initiative that provides access to hockey and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area. The platform recognizes and supports female players, coaches, referees, parents, advocates, students and leaders in the community. Events, programs and content throughout the year provide various levels of entry into hockey for women and girls of all ages, offer leadership, business development, and networking opportunities and highlight influential women and families in the community.
The Capitals hosted an ALL CAPS ALL HER Adult Skills Clinic on March 2 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. ALL CAPS ALL HER coach Courtney Laughlin led the clinic alongside additional ALL CAPS ALL HER program coaches.
In honor of Women in Hockey Night, the Capitals hosted a pregame ALL CAPS ALL HER Women in Sports Networking Event presented by Alibaba on March 3 prior to the Capitals hosting the Ottawa Senators.
The Capitals hosted Women in Hockey Night on March 20 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. In-game and social content highlighted women in hockey and showcased the Capitals ALL CAPS ALL HER platform. Six ALL CAPS ALL HER Girls Learn to Play program participants were featured as members of the starting lineup. In addition, during the game the Capitals hosted and recognized the Capitals Women’s Hockey League Fall/Winter season champions.