Caps Care Year in Review: Capitals and MSE Foundation Raise More Than $2.3 Million for Charity During 2024-25 Season

During the 2024-25 season, the Washington Capitals, its players, and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation continued to give back to the community and grow participation in hockey throughout the region. Through fundraising and programming efforts, the Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supported numerous organizations in an array of missions. The organization's efforts resulted in more than 2.3 million raised for charity.

This week, WashCaps.com presents highlights across the following categories:

Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives

Theme Nights and NHL Platforms

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation

Youth Hockey Development and District of Play

Capitals Player Programs

City Engagement

Today, WashCaps.com recaps Caps Care Community Programs and Initiatives:

Caps in School: Caps in School presented by KPMG returned for the 2024-25 hockey season and school year, offering educators and grade-school students the opportunity to engage with the Capitals while participating in a variety of classroom programming.

The Caps in School reading program, which provides classroom materials for participants and prizes to monthly winners, saw 481 classrooms participate. More than 10,000 students across the region participated this year, reading a total of 7,305,781 minutes during the 2024-25 school year. This year’s Caps in School Writing Program encouraged students in first- through eighth- grade to write about the importance of perseverance, hard work and community. More than 70 students submitted essays. Winners received a Caps swag bag and two tickets to a 2025-26 regular season home game.