Capitals to Host Caps Care Toy Drive Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Rangers

Arlington, VA - The Washington Capitals are hosting a Caps Care Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command on Saturday, Dec. 9, when the Capitals host the New York Rangers at Capital One Arena.

Fans are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys at building entrances. The toys will be used for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, which helps provide holiday gifts for children.

Individuals who donate will receive a Capitals poster featuring Martin Fehervary, Beck Malenstyn, Connor McMichael, Aliaksie Protas and Rasmus Sandin. Posters are limited and available on a first come, first served basis.