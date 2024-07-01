Capitals To Host 2024-25 Home Opener Presented by GEICO Oct. 12 vs. New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena

Ahead of the season opener, the Capitals will host a special Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration at Capital One Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10. The event will include a concert featuring by a to be announced headlining musical act, adding to the excitement. Fans can also look forward to various activations and experiences tailored for the celebration.

In addition, the Capitals 2024 Alumni Weekend will bring together former Capitals players in Washington, D.C. from Oct. 10-13. Alumni will have the opportunity to reconnect with former teammates, current Capitals players, and fans, with the festivities including an Alumni Game on Friday, October 11th at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

In June, the Capitals announced special initiatives to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary. To mark the significant milestone, the Capitals unveiled the club’s 50th-anniversary logo and related brand creative for the 2024-25 campaign, commemorating 50 years since the team's 1974-75 debut in the National Hockey League. As part of the celebration, the team launched a special 50th anniversary microsite at washcaps.com/Caps50th, offering exclusive content related to the Capitals. Caps fans are encouraged to sign up at the microsite to stay updated on all upcoming planned anniversary initiatives.