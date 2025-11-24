Capitals to Celebrate Ovechkin’s Record 900 Goals and 1,500th Game on Nov. 26

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals announced today that the organization will hold a special pregame ceremony at Capital One Arena on Nov. 26, when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets, to honor captain Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history to reach 900 career goals following his historic pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record as part of The Gr8 Chase presented by Venture Global and the eighth player to play 1,500 games with a single franchise. Monumental Sports Network play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati will serve as emcee for the ceremony. Capitals President of Hockey Operations Brian MacLellan and General Manager Chris Patrick will join Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, their children, Sergei and Ilya, and his mother, Tatyana, on the ice to honor the captain.

All fans in attendance will receive a collectible cutout courtesy of Venture Global showcasing iconic Ovechkin moments to celebrate the special night. Fans are also encouraged to share their experience on social media using the #Gr8ness hashtag.

The evening will celebrate Ovechkin’s continuing legacy and ever-growing influence on both the Washington, D.C., community and the sport of hockey at large. Since arriving in Washington in 2005 as the franchise’s No. 1 overall draft pick, Ovechkin has helped transform the Capitals, elevated the profile of the sport in the region and become one of the most influential figures in NHL history. Ovechkin’s electrifying style, record-setting milestones, and leadership helped drive unprecedented interest in hockey across the D.C. area, contributing to significant growth in youth participation, local rinks, and community programming. His presence has inspired a new generation of players and helped establish Washington as a vibrant hockey market. To honor that legacy, eight hockey players - children and adults whose own hockey journeys were shaped or inspired by Ovechkin - will participate in the ceremony. Their stories reflect the wide-ranging influence he has had on fans, aspiring athletes and the sport’s development throughout the region.

They include:

Emily A., a 10-year-old NOVA Ice Dogs 12U girls player who has been skating since age three and playing hockey for nearly four years. She began her hockey journey through the Capitals’ ALL CAPS ALL HER and Future Caps Learn to Play programs. A self-described Caps fan since birth, Emily said watching Ovechkin is what made her fall in love with the game.

Melly C., a 24-year-old coach and alumnus of the Baltimore Banners. Ovechkin is part of the reason why Melly wears number 8. Caldwell grew up watching and being inspired by Ovechkin highlights.

Lucy H., a 10-year-old Maryland Jr. Black Bears 12U player who has been playing hockey for one year. Lucy wears the number 8 in honor of Ovechkin.

Sam H., a 14-year-old Maryland Jr. Black Bears 14U player who has been playing hockey for nine years and is inspired by Ovechkin’s perseverance. Sam said he proudly wears number 8 in honor of Ovechkin’s impact on his own hockey journey.

Myles J., a 16-year-old Team Maryland 16U player and Capitals Rising Stars Academy participant. Myles draws inspiration from Ovechkin’s determination, particularly the way Ovechkin continued to push forward and ultimately reach major milestones even during stretches when he wasn’t scoring.

Keegan M., a 7-year-old Bowie Hockey Club 8U player. Keegan wears number 8 in honor of his hero on and off-the ice. Keegan said when he wears the jersey, he feels like Ovechkin and loves watching Ovechkin score goals and celebrate.

Nate M., a 23-year-old Hershey Heroes Special Hockey player who started playing hockey at 12-years-old. Nate said Ovechkin is the reason he learned to play hockey and that he loves how Ovechkin scores goals and celebrates with his sons.

Owen P., a 6-year-old Rooftop Hockey 6U player. Ovechkin is Owen’s favorite player because of the work Ovechkin puts into playing, which is what Owen aspires to do. Owen also said he loves Ovechkin because he scores a lot of goals, which Owen loves to do.

According to USA Hockey, overall, there's been significant growth in participation in the D.C. area since Alex Ovechkin was drafted. The total number of USA Hockey-registered players (youth and adult) in the Washington D.C. area climbed more than 186 percent from 2005-06 through 2024-25. The total number of USA Hockey-registered girls hockey players within the Potomac Valley Amateur Hockey Association more than doubled from the 2005-06 season through the 2024-25 season.

Ovechkin also has a long-standing relationship with the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA), having hosted multiple ASHA events over the years. He has been an ASHA ambassador since the organization's first skate event in 2014 and made a significant donation to ASHA to help cover ice costs for 136 special hockey teams across the United States. This contribution supported over 5,260 athletes and nearly 400 coaches. During Ovechkin's 10-year association with ASHA, the organization has expanded from 45 programs to 140 nationally, with more than 8,750 athletes now participating and 11,500 total members including coaches and volunteers. In addition to his involvement with ASHA, Ovechkin launched "Ovi's 8's" in 2006, a program that provides underserved children with tickets to Capitals games. Since its inception, more than 6,000 individuals have been able to attend a game free of charge, including many ASHA participants.

During the game, several children will be recognized in-arena in honor of The V Foundation and The GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. In his pursuit of becoming the League's all-time goals leader, Ovechkin partnered with the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer, and The V Foundation for Cancer Research in March to launch "THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer," an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Ovechkin has committed to donating money for every goal he scores starting from his 885th career goal for the remainder of his NHL career, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions. The funds raised through this campaign will support the V Foundation via Hockey Fights Cancer and will help establish the Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant.

There will also be concourse activations dedicated to Ovechkin, including an interactive “What Are You Gr8ful for” backdrop and life size cutouts of Ovechkin with which fans can take photos.