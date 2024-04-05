Capitals Recall Matthew Phillips

Forward has appeared in 28 games with Washington this season

phillips loan
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Phillips, 25, has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 31 games with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins this season. Phillips, who played 27 games for Washington before being claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh on Feb. 16, was reclaimed by the Capitals on March 5. Phillips scored his first career NHL goal and tallied his first assist in the Capitals’ 3-2 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 16. Phillips has appeared in five games with Hershey this season, registering three points (1g, 2a).

Phillips, a Calgary native, was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and spent seven years in the Flames organization before signing with Washington last summer. In 34 careerNHL games with the Capitals, Penguins and Flames, Phillips has recorded five points (1g, 4a).

Phillips recorded 76 points (36g, 40a) in 66 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL in 2022-23. Phillips led the AHL's top-regular season team in scoring and ranked second in the AHL in goals and fifth in points. Phillips was named to the AHL's First All-Star Team last season and played in the AHL's All-Star Game in 2020. In 270 career AHL games, Phillips has registered 240 points (104g, 136a).

News Feed

Caps Take on Canes in Carolina

Caps' Skid Hits Four in 4-1 Loss to Pens

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Hunter Shepard

Nic and Paige Dowd’s Dowd’s Crowd to Sponsor a Future Service Dog in Training With America’s VetDogs 

Caps Tangle with Pens

Capitals Loan Matthew Phillips to Hershey

Capitals to Honor John Carlson for 1,000th NHL Game in Pregame Ceremony Sunday, April 7  

Sabres Skate Past Caps, 6-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Take on Sabres in Buffalo

Caps Fall to B's, 3-2 in Shootout

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Caps Tangle with B's on Saturday Night in DC

Carlson to Play in His 1,000th Career NHL Game on Saturday Against Boston

Caps Fall in Toronto, 5-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Matthew Phillips and Vincent Iorio