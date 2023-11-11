News Feed

Caps Visit Islanders

Caps Take Down Devils, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard

Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren Launch Lindy’s Lineup

Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey

Caps Have Friday Night Date with Devils

Caps Can't Close out Cats

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Biscuit Formally Placed as Facility Dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Following Training with Capitals

Capitals Recall Mike Sgarbossa

Caps Finish Homestand vs. Florida

Hall-elujah! Fitzy Heads to ECHL Hall

Head Over Heels

Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Mora IK (Sweden)

Capitals Launch Inline Hockey League

Ten Layers Down

A Grand Night in DC

Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath

Defenseman Martin Fehervary Placed on IR

mcilrath recall
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed defenseman Martin Fehervary on Injured Reserve (IR).

McIlrath, 31, has recorded three assists in 11 games with Hershey this season and leads the Bears in penalty minutes (23).

The 6’5”, 240-pound defenseman recorded a career-high 13 assists and a team-leading 102 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games with Hershey last season. McIlrath, Hershey’s captain, added two points (1g, 1a) and 44 penalty minutes in 20 playoff games during the Bears’ run to the Calder Cup championship. McIlrath also registered one assist and seven penalty minutes in six games with the Capitals in 2022-23.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has appeared in 72 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 128 penalty minutes. In 571 career AHL games, McIlrath has registered 116 points (27g, 89a).