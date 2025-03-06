Capitals Recall Alex Alexeyev From Conditioning Loan With Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Alex Alexeyev from his conditioning loan with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Alexeyev, 25, played three games with Hershey after being loaned on March 1 and recorded two assists and a +5 plus-minus rating. Alexeyev has appeared in five games with Washington this season.

The 6’4”, 229-pound defenseman played a career-high 39 games during the 2023-24 season and appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff contests. In 77 career NHL games with the Capitals, Alexeyev has recorded eight points (1g, 7a).

Alexeyev, who was drafted by Washington in the first round (31st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has registered 52 points (6g, 46a) in 145 career AHL games with Hershey.