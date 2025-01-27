Capitals Re-sign Logan Thompson

The Washington Capitals have re-signed goaltender Logan Thompson to a six-year, $35.1million contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today. Thompson’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.85 million.

"We are pleased to sign Logan to a multi-year contract," said Patrick. "Logan has demonstrated that he is one of the top goaltenders in the NHL this season and since he joined the League. With his size and exceptional athleticism, we are confident that this signing will enhance one of the most critical positions on our team, especially as he enters the prime years of his career."

Thompson, 27, has posted a record of 22-2-3 with a 2.09 goals-against average, a .925 save percentage and two shutouts in 27 games with Washington this season. The 6’4”, 207-pound goaltender ranks tied for second in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage and wins (min. 15 GP). In addition, Thompson leads the NHL in goals saved above expected (27.30) (per Sportlogiq).

Among goaltenders with 125 or more games played since the start of the 2021-22 season, Thompson ranks fifth in the NHL in save percentage (.915) and win percentage (.605) and tied for sixth in goals-against average (2.55). The only goaltenders with a higher save percentage than Thompson in that span are Linus Ullmark(.923), Igor Shesterkin (.919), Connor Hellebuyck (.918) and Ilya Sorokin (.917).

The Capitals acquired Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29, 2024 for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (originally from the New York Islanders) and Washington’s own third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

During the 2023-24 season with Vegas, Thompson posted a 25-14-5 record with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout in 46 games. The Calgary, Alberta native established single-season career highs in wins and games played, while his 2.70 goals-against average ranked 10th in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 45 games played. Thompson started four Stanley Cup Playoff games for Vegas, going 2-2 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Thompson appeared in 37 games with Vegas in 2022-23, posting a record of 21-13-3 with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and two shutouts. Thompson represented Vegas at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game and was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November 2022 after going 8-2-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in 10 games.

In 130 career games with the Capitals and Vegas, Thompson has a record of 78-34-14 with a 2.55 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and six shutouts.

Thompson, who went undrafted, signed with Vegas as a free agent in July 2020 and was awarded the Aldege“Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender for the 2020-21 season after posting a 16-6-1 record with a 1.96 goals-against average, a .943 save percentage and two shutouts in 23 games with the Henderson Silver Knights. In 50 career AHL games with Henderson and the Binghamton Devils from 2019 to 2022, Thompson posted a record of 29-16-5 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and four shutouts.

Thompson appeared in 32 games with Washington’s ECHL affiliate the South Carolina Stingrays during the 2019-20 season, where he posted a record of 23-8-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average, a .929 save percentage and three shutouts.

Following a four-year WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings, Thompson attended Brock University (USports) in 2018-19 and posted a 18-6 record with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage. Thompson was selected to the USports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team, USports (OUA West) First All-Star Team and named the USports (OUA West) Goaltender of the Year.

Internationally, Thompson earned a silver medal with Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, where he posted a record of 3-1 with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage in four games played.