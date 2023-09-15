Capitals, MSE Foundation to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

ARLINGTON, VA - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will celebrate and support the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Highlights in recognition of the month include:

MSE Foundation Grant

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, the charitable arm of the Capitals, allocated a $10,000 grant to Latin American Youth Center (LAYC). The funds will be presented to LAYC through a check presentation in October in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition, the Capitals will host a ball hockey clinic with LAYC to engage youth with the sport this fall. LAYC’s mission is to empower a diverse population of youth to achieve a successful transition to adulthood through multicultural, comprehensive and innovative programs that address youth’s social, academic and career needs.

LAYC serves more than 4,000 youth and families annually through youth centers, school-based sites, and public charter schools in Washington, D.C., and Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties in Maryland as the Maryland Multicultural Youth Centers.

Capitals Little Free Library

The Capitals Little Free Library at MedStar Capitals Iceplex will feature Hispanic and Latino authors and other sports books from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. More than 30 titles will be featured in the library.

The Capitals debuted the Little Free Library book sharing box in 2022. Fans are encouraged to take books from the library with the knowledge that the exact book does not need to be returned. In order to keep the Little Free Library full of selections, fans are encouraged to share books in the library each time they take a book.

Oct. 7 Pregame Happy Hour at District E

The Capitals will host a private reception in partnership with the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture at District E prior to the team’s Oct. 7 preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The event will feature Latin music and inspired food. Following the reception, attendees will attend the preseason game. Attendees will be recognized during the game, while graphics in-game will also highlight Hispanic Heritage Month.

Fiesta DC

Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s (MSE) HoLA Employee Resource Group will participate in Fiesta DC, an annual celebration recognizing Latino culture, Sept. 23-24. MSE, along with the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards, are a sponsor of the event. For more than 52 years, Fiesta DC has been dedicated to fostering the preservation and celebration of Latino culture and heritage within the DMV area. Fiesta DC is a keystone event uniting the diverse Latino community, highlighting their profound traditions, values, and significant contributions.

Attendees are encouraged to visit MSE’s table from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 for information and team giveaways. An MSE contingent will also walk in the Fiesta DC parade on Sunday, Sept. 24, taking place from 1-4 p.m.