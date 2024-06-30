Capitals Make Seven Selections on Second Day of 2024 NHL Draft

The Washington Capitals selected defensemen Cole Hutson (43rd overall) and Leon Muggli (52ndoverall), left wings Ilya Protas (75th overall) and Eriks Mateiko (90th overall), goaltender Nicholas Kempf (114thoverall) and centers Petr Sikora (178th overall) and Miroslav Satan (212th overall) on the second day of the 2024 NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas. On Friday, the Capitals selected right wing Terik Parascak with the 17th overall pick.

Hutson, 18, spent the 2023-24 season with USA Hockey's National Team Development Program's Under-18 Team, recording 51 points (15g, 51a) in 51 games played. Hutson led the team’s defensemen in goals, assists, points, power-play goals (5), game winning goals (3) and shots on goal (104). Hutson also appeared in 19 games with the USNTDP Juniors, where he recorded 12 points (3g, 9a). During the 2022-23 season, Hutson set USA Hockey’s NTDP single-season record for points by a defenseman after recording 68 points (10g, 58a) in 61 games played. Hutson represented the United States at the 2023 and 2024 Under-18 World Championships, winning a gold medal in 2023 and a silver medal in 2024. At the 2024 tournament, Hutson led all defensemen in goals (4), assists (9) and points (13) and was named the tournament’s Best Defenseman. Hutson, USA Hockey's NTDP all-time leader in career points by a defenseman, registered 119 points (25g, 94a) in 112 career games over two seasons.