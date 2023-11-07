Capitals Launch Inline Hockey League

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals announced today the launch of the Capitals Inline Hockey League (CIHL), a youth inline travel league administered by the Capitals. Current inline hockey players ages 8-18 are invited to participate in the CIHL, which will consist of one team per club, per division.

For the CIHL’s first season, the Capitals are collecting interest from families who wish to register their children in order to determine how many teams per division the CIHL will field. Interested families can register at https://www.capsyouthhockey.com/cihl.

The inaugural participating clubs include the Fauquier Dragons of Fauquier, Va., the Fredericksburg Phantoms of Fredericksburg, Va., the Madison Wildfire of Madison, Va. and the Richmond Renegades of Hanover, Va. The Fredericksburg and Richmond teams will play out of the Capitals outdoor ball/inline hockey rinks in their respective cities.

Divisions will be comprised of elementary, middle and high school, with games featuring 5 tournaments at 3 games per team per tournament, for a total of 15 total games per team.

The CIHL schedule will consist of weekend showcase tournaments and features the following dates from December through March, dependent on weather conditions:

Dec. 16 – Richmond Renegades host

Jan. 6 – Madison Wildfire host

Jan. 20 – Fredericksburg Phantoms host

Feb. 10 – Fauquier Dragons host

Feb. 24 – Richmond Renegades host

March – Playoff tournament dates to be announced

“We are thrilled to launch the Capitals Inline Hockey League as inline hockey - often referred to as roller hockey - continues to grow across the U.S.,” said Capitals manager of youth hockey development Andrew Nash. “Through this league, the Capitals and local clubs can provide the community with a legitimate, properly funded, unified league similar to what is offered for on-ice hockey, and we’re excited to further grow the game through the CIHL.”

Inline hockey participation in the Capitals market continues to grow and a large population of players reside in the I-95 corridor of Virginia. To date, the Capitals have also refurbished or built 14 outdoor ball/inline hockey rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia to further encourage participation in hockey. In addition to on-ice programming, the Capitals also offer a robust lineup of off-ice programming to grow the game, including initiatives surrounding ball hockey and inline hockey.

For additional information and to register in the CIHL, visit https://www.capsyouthhockey.com/cihl.