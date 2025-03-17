Capitals Announce Initial Fan Initiatives Surrounding Alex Ovechkin and The Gr8 Chase Presented by Venture Global

In-Bowl Goal Counter
A special in-bowl goal counter has returned to Capital One Arena, with Capitals mascot Slapshot celebrating each Ovechkin goal.
PARTNER ACTIVATIONS
Papa John’s Goal Predictor
Papa Johns and the Capitals are inviting fans to cast their vote for when they think Ovechkin will break the record. Fans who make the right prediction have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes from Papa Johns, including a meet and greet with Ovechkin for the winner and 3 friends. Everyone who votes receives 25% off their next Papa Johns pizza. To participate, click here.
cllct
Special Gr8 Chase collectibles will be made available to fans through Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s partnership with with cllct. cllct, the premier collectible media and marketing services company, is MSE’s Official Cultural History and Collectibles Partner.
DIGITAL ACTIVATIONS
Gr8 Face Yourself Filter
In collaboration with TikTok, the Capitals present the exclusive Gr8 Face Yourself filter. This innovative, augmented reality face filter lets users don the Great 8's appearance and signature smile, allowing fans to mirror Ovi’s iconic look and smile. Click here to use the filter.
Where Are You Watching the GR8 Chase From?
The Capitals and Ovechkin recognize fans from all over are following The Gr8 Chase. Fans are invited to submit from where they are watching the Gr8 Chase by visiting Washcaps.com/GR8MAP. One participant will receive a signed Ovechkin jersey.
@Capitals Coverage
Fans are encouraged to follow the Capitals social media handles for enhanced coverage of The Gr8 Chase, including pregame graphics, social media graphics for each goal, mic’d up moments and additional behind-the-scenes coverage.
The #Gr8Chase Hub - Official Instagram Channel
The Capitals official Instagram has launched an Ovechkin broadcast channel, The #Gr8Chase Hub, featuring team-generated content. The channel serves as a platform wide social conversation about Ovechkin’s chase. Click here to visit the channel on Instagram.
#Gr8Chase Hashflag
In addition, the hashtag #Gr8Chase on X displays a custom Alex Ovechkin hashflag.
RETAIL
Merchandise
As part of the Gr8 Chase, the Capital One Arena Team Store and Team Store at Medstar Capitals Iceplex have a wide variety of products available including Ovechkin Jerseys, multiple styles of graphic T-shirts, pucks and more.
V FOUNDATION
Ovechkin is teaming up with the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to launch THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®, an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research as he nears the National Hockey League’s all-time career goals record. 100% of donations to the cause will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, and donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.
As part of THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® campaign, Ovechkin will donate an amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, starting with the Capitals March 5 game against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin’s donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time. Ovechkin is inviting fans to make an impact alongside him. Fans can support THE GR8 CHASE by donating $8, or any amount they can give, in honor of his historic pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record.
MONUMENTAL SPORTS NETWORK
Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer fans comprehensive coverage of Ovechkin’s chase of the NHL’s all-time career goals record, as MNMT is slated to broadcast all but four of the Capitals’ remaining regular season games this season.
In addition to its scheduled live game coverage, through a cooperation agreement with the League, MNMT will produce its own MNMT broadcasts during the four exclusive nationally telecast games for archival purposes. MNMT’s broadcasts will feature play-by-play from Emmy Award-winning announcer Joe Beninati with color commentary from other recognized MNMT talent. If Ovechkin records a historic goal during a national telecast, MNMT platforms will release recorded video and audio of Beninati calling the significant moment and other MNMT talent reacting to Ovechkin’s achievement. The network will then air the full MNMT game broadcast for Capitals fans to enjoy on MNMT 24 hours after the national broadcast.
MNMT’s Ovechkin-related coverage will also include special gameday programs, themed original programming, and robust multiplatform content covering THE GR8 CHASE. Through the end of the 2024-25 season, MNMT will surround all Capitals games – including exclusive national broadcasts – with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live on MNMT and special editions of Caps Rink Report will stream on the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app at 12 PM ET on all Capitals game days. MNMT is also creating a special original program that will relive all of Ovechkin’s 895 goals in his journey to break Gretzky’s record.
To access all of Monumental Sports Network’s GR8 CHASE content, visit monumentalplus.com and follow MNMT on X, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook.
TICKETS
A limited number of tickets remain for sale for remaining home games and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel, as well as through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashCaps.com.