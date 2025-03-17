Capitals Announce Initial Fan Initiatives Surrounding Alex Ovechkin and The Gr8 Chase Presented by Venture Global

The GR8 Chase Fan Submission presented by Venture Global

Fans are invited to submit photos, videos, drawings and more celebrating Ovechkin's incredible chase for the record. Whether its photos with Ovechkin, a good luck message, a goal celebration or a creative tribute, Venture Global is inviting fans to share what Ovechkin means to them. Submitted content will be highlighted on social media and in-game, with one participant winning a signed Ovechkin jersey. To participate, visit Washcaps.com/GR8FANWALL.

Gr8 Chase Microsite Presented by Venture Global:

Click here to visit a Gr8 Chase microsite presented by Venture Global to follow along with all things The Gr8 Chase, from goal highlights, stats, ‘The Climb to 802’ feature and more.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Official Goal Counters Across the DMV

Official Goal Counters will be scattered throughout the Washington, D.C., region for the community to count down together, including Ben’s Chili Bowl, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery museum store, and District E in Washington, D.C.; MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.; and Bugsy’s and the Alexandria Visitor Center in Alexandria, Va. Select Capitals rink partners will also feature the goal counters. Fans are encouraged to take photos with the goal counters and post on social media in celebration of The Gr8 Chase.

MURALS

“G.O.A.T" - Gr8est of All Time | Adams Morgan

A mural dedicated to Ovechkin entitled, "G.O.A.T" - Gr8est of All Time by Brandon Hill, will be unveiled in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Washington, D.C. in March. The mural will be painted on the wall of Jubilee Housing’s primary headquarters building. Jubilee provides deeply affordable housing, with onsite and nearby services in resource-rich neighborhoods, also known as Justice Housing®. Hill’s "G.O.A.T." embodies the athletic ethos: spirit, courage, optimism, promise, opportunity, grit and hard work. The piece also conveys how the "Gr8 Chase" represents a milestone that is built on the foundation of tens of thousands of practice shots and unwavering dedication, both on and off the ice. The artwork’s energy and direction capture the intensity of the occasion, infused with hometown pride. The color palette draws inspiration from the team’s past, present and future. The project celebrates the strong bond between the Capitals, D.C. sports, and the community, reflecting the shared spirit and pride that unites the fanbase.

Hill, a native of Baltimore, MD, lives and works in Washington, D.C., where his studio **ALL DAY PROJECTS**, is based. Hill draws inspiration from his fascination with materiality, history, and the urban landscape to shape his multidisciplinary art practice. Hill showcases his versatility through works ranging from paintings and portraits to stainless steel and fiberglass sculptures, as well as large-scale murals. He has exhibited at The Bishop Gallery, Richard Beavers Gallery, Ron David Studio, The Square, and has been creating public art for more than a decade.

GR8NESS Mural | Union Market District

GR8NESS, a mural in Ovechkin’s honor, will debut at Union Market District in late March. Designed by David Barr, the GR8NESS mural, located on the historic Market building, features a collage-like design that captures Ovechkin’s qualities and celebrate his most iconic moments on the ice throughout his Capitals career.

Barr’s paintings are built through layers – of media, imagery, and text – drawn from different eras. By blending these timeworn fragments of culture, he creates collage-like compositions that reimagine the familiar in unexpected ways. Originally from Pittsburgh, David studied art at Slippery Rock University. He has lived in the DC area since the ‘90s and currently paints at Studio 301 in the City of Falls Church.

Watching Gr8 Chase Lawn Signs

Fans are invited to pick up free Capitals Watching Gr8 Chase lawn signs at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena Team Stores. The offer is limited to one item per person, while supplies last, during normal store hours.