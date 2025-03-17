Capitals Announce Initial Fan Initiatives Surrounding Alex Ovechkin and The Gr8 Chase Presented by Venture Global

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced today several fan initiatives in support of Alex Ovechkin and his pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goal scoring record, known as The Gr8 Chase presented by Venture Global. Ovechkin, in his 20th season, began the 2024-25 season with 853 goals and is eight goals away from the current record of 894 goals held by Wayne Gretzky.

As The Gr8 Chase continues, fans can expect several initiatives in celebration of Ovechkin and his historic goal scoring journey. Additional fan facing activations and events will be announced at a later date.

Highlights include fan engagement opportunities, digital activations, retail items, partner activations and special Monumental Sports Network programming.

THE GR8 CHASE PRESENTED BY VENTURE GLOBAL

Gr8 Chase Throne Presented by Venture Global

The Gr8 Chase Throne presented by Venture Global is returning to Capital One Arena with a special countdown. A goal light will display how many goals are left until Ovechkin breaks the record.

The throne is located outside of section 114/115 in the Venture Global Quadrant and near The Signature Club.

Gr8 Chase Locker Room Display Presented by Venture Global

Fans are encouraged to take photos at The Gr8 Chase Locker Room Display presented by Venture Global outside of section 114/115. The set features Ovechkin’s game-used memorabilia.

The GR8 Chase Fan Submission presented by Venture Global

Fans are invited to submit photos, videos, drawings and more celebrating Ovechkin's incredible chase for the record. Whether its photos with Ovechkin, a good luck message, a goal celebration or a creative tribute, Venture Global is inviting fans to share what Ovechkin means to them. Submitted content will be highlighted on social media and in-game, with one participant winning a signed Ovechkin jersey. To participate, visit Washcaps.com/GR8FANWALL.

Gr8 Chase Microsite Presented by Venture Global:

Click here to visit a Gr8 Chase microsite presented by Venture Global to follow along with all things The Gr8 Chase, from goal highlights, stats, ‘The Climb to 802’ feature and more.

FAN ENGAGEMENT

Official Goal Counters Across the DMV

Official Goal Counters will be scattered throughout the Washington, D.C., region for the community to count down together, including Ben’s Chili Bowl, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery museum store, and District E in Washington, D.C.; MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.; and Bugsy’s and the Alexandria Visitor Center in Alexandria, Va. Select Capitals rink partners will also feature the goal counters. Fans are encouraged to take photos with the goal counters and post on social media in celebration of The Gr8 Chase.

MURALS

“G.O.A.T" - Gr8est of All Time | Adams Morgan

A mural dedicated to Ovechkin entitled, "G.O.A.T" - Gr8est of All Time by Brandon Hill, will be unveiled in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Washington, D.C. in March. The mural will be painted on the wall of Jubilee Housing’s primary headquarters building. Jubilee provides deeply affordable housing, with onsite and nearby services in resource-rich neighborhoods, also known as Justice Housing®. Hill’s "G.O.A.T." embodies the athletic ethos: spirit, courage, optimism, promise, opportunity, grit and hard work. The piece also conveys how the "Gr8 Chase" represents a milestone that is built on the foundation of tens of thousands of practice shots and unwavering dedication, both on and off the ice. The artwork’s energy and direction capture the intensity of the occasion, infused with hometown pride. The color palette draws inspiration from the team’s past, present and future. The project celebrates the strong bond between the Capitals, D.C. sports, and the community, reflecting the shared spirit and pride that unites the fanbase.

Hill, a native of Baltimore, MD, lives and works in Washington, D.C., where his studio **ALL DAY PROJECTS**, is based. Hill draws inspiration from his fascination with materiality, history, and the urban landscape to shape his multidisciplinary art practice. Hill showcases his versatility through works ranging from paintings and portraits to stainless steel and fiberglass sculptures, as well as large-scale murals. He has exhibited at The Bishop Gallery, Richard Beavers Gallery, Ron David Studio, The Square, and has been creating public art for more than a decade.

GR8NESS Mural | Union Market District

GR8NESS, a mural in Ovechkin’s honor, will debut at Union Market District in late March. Designed by David Barr, the GR8NESS mural, located on the historic Market building, features a collage-like design that captures Ovechkin’s qualities and celebrate his most iconic moments on the ice throughout his Capitals career.

Barr’s paintings are built through layers – of media, imagery, and text – drawn from different eras. By blending these timeworn fragments of culture, he creates collage-like compositions that reimagine the familiar in unexpected ways. Originally from Pittsburgh, David studied art at Slippery Rock University. He has lived in the DC area since the ‘90s and currently paints at Studio 301 in the City of Falls Church.

Watching Gr8 Chase Lawn Signs

Fans are invited to pick up free Capitals Watching Gr8 Chase lawn signs at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena Team Stores. The offer is limited to one item per person, while supplies last, during normal store hours.

In-Bowl Goal Counter

A special in-bowl goal counter has returned to Capital One Arena, with Capitals mascot Slapshot celebrating each Ovechkin goal.

PARTNER ACTIVATIONS

Papa John’s Goal Predictor

Papa Johns and the Capitals are inviting fans to cast their vote for when they think Ovechkin will break the record. Fans who make the right prediction have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes from Papa Johns, including a meet and greet with Ovechkin for the winner and 3 friends. Everyone who votes receives 25% off their next Papa Johns pizza. To participate, click here.

cllct

Special Gr8 Chase collectibles will be made available to fans through Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s partnership with with cllct. cllct, the premier collectible media and marketing services company, is MSE’s Official Cultural History and Collectibles Partner.

DIGITAL ACTIVATIONS

Gr8 Face Yourself Filter

In collaboration with TikTok, the Capitals present the exclusive Gr8 Face Yourself filter. This innovative, augmented reality face filter lets users don the Great 8's appearance and signature smile, allowing fans to mirror Ovi’s iconic look and smile. Click here to use the filter.

Where Are You Watching the GR8 Chase From?

The Capitals and Ovechkin recognize fans from all over are following The Gr8 Chase. Fans are invited to submit from where they are watching the Gr8 Chase by visiting Washcaps.com/GR8MAP. One participant will receive a signed Ovechkin jersey.

@Capitals Coverage

Fans are encouraged to follow the Capitals social media handles for enhanced coverage of The Gr8 Chase, including pregame graphics, social media graphics for each goal, mic’d up moments and additional behind-the-scenes coverage.

The #Gr8Chase Hub - Official Instagram Channel

The Capitals official Instagram has launched an Ovechkin broadcast channel, The #Gr8Chase Hub, featuring team-generated content. The channel serves as a platform wide social conversation about Ovechkin’s chase. Click here to visit the channel on Instagram.

#Gr8Chase Hashflag

In addition, the hashtag #Gr8Chase on X displays a custom Alex Ovechkin hashflag.

RETAIL

Merchandise

As part of the Gr8 Chase, the Capital One Arena Team Store and Team Store at Medstar Capitals Iceplex have a wide variety of products available including Ovechkin Jerseys, multiple styles of graphic T-shirts, pucks and more.

V FOUNDATION

Ovechkin is teaming up with the Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer™ and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to launch THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®, an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research as he nears the National Hockey League’s all-time career goals record. 100% of donations to the cause will go directly toward pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation, and donations can be made at v.org/GR8chase.

As part of THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer® campaign, Ovechkin will donate an amount equal to his career goal total for every goal he scores during the remainder of his NHL career, starting with the Capitals March 5 game against the New York Rangers. Ovechkin’s donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, meaning each goal scored will bring a donation that is double his career goal total at that time. Ovechkin is inviting fans to make an impact alongside him. Fans can support THE GR8 CHASE by donating $8, or any amount they can give, in honor of his historic pursuit of the NHL’s all-time goals record.

MONUMENTAL SPORTS NETWORK

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer fans comprehensive coverage of Ovechkin’s chase of the NHL’s all-time career goals record, as MNMT is slated to broadcast all but four of the Capitals’ remaining regular season games this season.

In addition to its scheduled live game coverage, through a cooperation agreement with the League, MNMT will produce its own MNMT broadcasts during the four exclusive nationally telecast games for archival purposes. MNMT’s broadcasts will feature play-by-play from Emmy Award-winning announcer Joe Beninati with color commentary from other recognized MNMT talent. If Ovechkin records a historic goal during a national telecast, MNMT platforms will release recorded video and audio of Beninati calling the significant moment and other MNMT talent reacting to Ovechkin’s achievement. The network will then air the full MNMT game broadcast for Capitals fans to enjoy on MNMT 24 hours after the national broadcast.

MNMT’s Ovechkin-related coverage will also include special gameday programs, themed original programming, and robust multiplatform content covering THE GR8 CHASE. Through the end of the 2024-25 season, MNMT will surround all Capitals games – including exclusive national broadcasts – with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live on MNMT and special editions of Caps Rink Report will stream on the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app at 12 PM ET on all Capitals game days. MNMT is also creating a special original program that will relive all of Ovechkin’s 895 goals in his journey to break Gretzky’s record.

To access all of Monumental Sports Network’s GR8 CHASE content, visit monumentalplus.com and follow MNMT on X, Instagram, Tik Tok, and Facebook.

TICKETS

A limited number of tickets remain for sale for remaining home games and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel, as well as through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster. For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashCaps.com.

