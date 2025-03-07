Capitals Acquire Anthony Beauvillier from Pittsburgh Penguins

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the PittsburghPenguins for Washington’s second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Beauvillier, 27, has recorded 20 points (13g, 7a) in 63 games with Pittsburgh this season. Twelve of Beauvillier’s 13 goals have come at five-on-five, which ranked third on the Penguins. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward also ranked second on Pittsburgh in hits (108) and sixth in shots (120).

Beauvillier was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 Draft. In 613 career NHL games with the Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Penguins, Beauvillier has recorded 266 points (129g, 137a).

The Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native scored a career-high 21 goals in 2017-18 with the Islanders and compiled a career-best 40 points (18g, 22a) in 82 games during the 2022-23 season with New York and Vancouver. Beauvillier has scored 15 or more goals in five of his eight completed NHL seasons.

The Capitals currently have five picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including Boston’s 2025 second-round pick, which was acquired on Feb. 23, 2023.