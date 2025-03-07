Capitals Acquire Anthony Beauvillier from Pittsburgh Penguins

27-year-old forward has recorded 20 points (13g, 7a) in 63 games this season

Trade24_Web
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the PittsburghPenguins for Washington’s second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Beauvillier, 27, has recorded 20 points (13g, 7a) in 63 games with Pittsburgh this season. Twelve of Beauvillier’s 13 goals have come at five-on-five, which ranked third on the Penguins. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward also ranked second on Pittsburgh in hits (108) and sixth in shots (120).

Beauvillier was originally drafted by the New York Islanders in the first round (28th overall) of the 2015 Draft. In 613 career NHL games with the Islanders, Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators and Penguins, Beauvillier has recorded 266 points (129g, 137a).

The Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native scored a career-high 21 goals in 2017-18 with the Islanders and compiled a career-best 40 points (18g, 22a) in 82 games during the 2022-23 season with New York and Vancouver. Beauvillier has scored 15 or more goals in five of his eight completed NHL seasons.

The Capitals currently have five picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, including Boston’s 2025 second-round pick, which was acquired on Feb. 23, 2023.

News Feed

Caps Host Wings

Capitals Recall Alex Alexeyev From Conditioning Loan With Hershey

Caps Take Comeback Win Over Rangers in OT

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Washington Capitals Star Alex Ovechkin Announces “THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer®” Amidst Historic Chase for NHL Goal-Scoring Record

Caps Visit Manhattan

Capitals Unveil Specialty Cherry Blossom Jerseys and Cherry Blossom Merchandise

Caps Prevail in Shootout, 5-4

Lindgren, Caps Agree to Extension

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Washington Capitals & Bethesda Row Announce a Special Spring Shop for the Cause with Caps Care Pop Up Event

Capitals Re-sign Charlie Lindgren

Caps Tangle with Sens

Bolts Jolt Caps, 3-1

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Assign Alex Alexeyev to Hershey on Conditioning Loan

Caps Host Bolts

Caps Fall to Blues, 5-2