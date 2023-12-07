Alex Ovechkin and MSE Foundation Launch Gr802 Auction, with Proceeds Funding Ovechkin Legacy Ball Hockey Rink

ARLINGTON, VA –Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation announced today the Gr802 auction. Proceeds benefit MSE Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals, and will be used to fund an Alex Ovechkin legacy project to build a ball hockey rink in the region.

The auction is now open at WashCaps.com/OviAuction and will close at noon Eastern Standard Time on Friday, Dec. 15.

The fundraiser features 26 autographed jerseys featuring Ovechkin’s number 8, worn by players during warmups ahead of the March 21, 2023, Capitals game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. It also includes autographed Gr802 nameplates that were displayed above player locker room stalls at Capital One Arena on March 21. The Capitals held a pre-game ceremony on March 21 in honor of Ovechkin making history and passing Gordie Howe for second place on the NHL’s goal scoring list. The auction also includes pucks featuring the Gr802 logo signed by Capitals playersfrom the 2023-24 roster, as well as a framed signed team Gr802 Capitals puck set.

Proceeds will be used to fund an Alex Ovechkin Legacy Ball Hockey Rink at a to be determined location in Virginia, Maryland or Washington, D.C.

Ovechkin has long been committed to cultivating and promoting a passion for hockey in youth players throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Ovechkin has a longstanding relationship with the American Special Hockey Association, having hosted multiple ASHA skating sessions as well as a ball hockey event. Ovechkin has been an ASHA ambassador since the first skate in 2014 and most recently made a donation to the ASHA to help cover ice costs for 136 special hockey teams across the United States. The donation supported more than 5,260 athletes and nearly 400 coaches.

In addition to his relationship with ASHA, Ovechkin launched Ovi's 8's in 2006 to provide underserved children with tickets to a Capitals game. Since then, more than 5,700 individuals have had a chance to see a game free of charge.

Since 2015 the Capitals, along with the NHL and NHLPA, have invested over $3.5 million dollars in growing access to the game off the ice through its Hockey School program presented by Capital One and the building of the ball hockey rinks in the Capitals market. The Capitals have refurbished or built 14 ball hockey rinks across D.C., Virginia, Maryland and West Virginia. The Capitals Youth Hockey Development staff also holds clinics in conjunction with the refurbishment of each rink to encourage the growth of the game.