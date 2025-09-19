Wrapping Up Day Two of Canucks Training Camp

Filip Chytil spoke with the media today, talking about how his four months of offseason training have helped set him up for success coming into the season. Over the past couple of days, Chytil was on a line with Evander Kane and Jonathan Lekkerimäki.

“We had a good couple of practices together and with Lekki as well. We communicate a lot on the ice about all the things that are going on and I think it’s working so far,” Chytil said.

Building chemistry is important, but as things change throughout the season, he’s focusing on being a good communicator on the ice so he can play on any line.

“I’m doing the things that I’ve been doing all the time. Coming to the rink with a smile on my face, coming early, working hard off the ice, coming on the ice and working on my game,” he said. “I’m not doing anything different from previous years, I just want to do what I can do best, help the team as much as I can and work hard. I know what’s ahead of me and I’m working for that.”

Chytil acknowledged the first four games he played as a Canuck last season after being traded to Vancouver were his best games because he wasn’t overthinking his game. After learning new systems last year with the Canucks, Chytil is feeling more comfortable which will allow him to play more freely on the ice.

“Now, I’m with a clear head again, I am happy with what was in the past and where I was before, but I’m very excited for being here and I can’t wait for the season.”

He wants to be a better goal scorer this season and that was an area he spent time developing.

“I was working a lot on breakaways, I was working on the shot and around the net for rebounds and tips,” he said. “I have to get to the dirty areas as well to get the dirty goal – those are as important as beautiful goals when you skate through five players.”

Day three will be a scrimmage at 12:00 p.m. and you will be able to watch the live stream on the Canucks YouTube channel here. You can follow us for content throughout the weekend on X, Instagram, and YouTube on Canucks Insider and Vancouver Canucks accounts.