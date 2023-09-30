News Feed

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Training Camp Preview

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers in a pre-season tilt at Rogers Arena on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

The Canucks are 0-3 thus far in preseason play and the Oilers are 2-2.

The Canucks are commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation including a ceremonial puck drop, performance of a Coast Salish Prayer Song, moment of silence, and traditional dance to honour victims and survivors of residential schools.https://www.nhl.com/canucks/news/young-artist-learns-coast-salish-artistry-to-co-create-canucks-design-for-truth-and-reconciliation

Tickets

You can purchase tickets here: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame

Tune In:

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet (Pacific).

You can listen live on Sportsnet 650 or player.SPORTSNET650.ca, pre-game starts at 5p.m. with Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar, and Brendan Batchelor and Brett Festerling will have the call for puck drop.

Lineup

Forwards

Brock Boeser

Conor Garland

J.T. Miller

Nils Höglander

Jack Studnicka

Pius Suter

Phillip Di Giuseppe

Elias Pettersson

Teddy Blueger

Anthony Beauvillier

Arshdeep Bains

Dakota Joshua

Nils Aman

Andrei Kuzmenko

Defencemen

Carson Soucy

Filip Hronek

Quinn Hughes

Filip Johansson

Cole McWard

Guillaume Brisebois

Tyler Myers

Ian Cole

Goalies

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko