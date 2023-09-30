PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers in a pre-season tilt at Rogers Arena on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

The Canucks are 0-3 thus far in preseason play and the Oilers are 2-2.

The Canucks are commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation including a ceremonial puck drop, performance of a Coast Salish Prayer Song, moment of silence, and traditional dance to honour victims and survivors of residential schools.https://www.nhl.com/canucks/news/young-artist-learns-coast-salish-artistry-to-co-create-canucks-design-for-truth-and-reconciliation

Tickets

You can purchase tickets here: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame

Tune In:

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet (Pacific).

You can listen live on Sportsnet 650 or player.SPORTSNET650.ca, pre-game starts at 5p.m. with Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar, and Brendan Batchelor and Brett Festerling will have the call for puck drop.

Lineup

Forwards

Brock Boeser

Conor Garland

J.T. Miller

Nils Höglander

Jack Studnicka

Pius Suter

Phillip Di Giuseppe

Elias Pettersson

Teddy Blueger

Anthony Beauvillier

Arshdeep Bains

Dakota Joshua

Nils Aman

Andrei Kuzmenko

Defencemen

Carson Soucy

Filip Hronek

Quinn Hughes

Filip Johansson

Cole McWard

Guillaume Brisebois

Tyler Myers

Ian Cole

Goalies

Casey DeSmith

Thatcher Demko