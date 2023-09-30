PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers in a pre-season tilt at Rogers Arena on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
The Canucks are 0-3 thus far in preseason play and the Oilers are 2-2.
The Canucks are commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation including a ceremonial puck drop, performance of a Coast Salish Prayer Song, moment of silence, and traditional dance to honour victims and survivors of residential schools.https://www.nhl.com/canucks/news/young-artist-learns-coast-salish-artistry-to-co-create-canucks-design-for-truth-and-reconciliation
Tickets
You can purchase tickets here: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame
Tune In:
You can watch the game live on Sportsnet Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet (Pacific).
You can listen live on Sportsnet 650 or player.SPORTSNET650.ca, pre-game starts at 5p.m. with Satiar Shah and Bik Nizzar, and Brendan Batchelor and Brett Festerling will have the call for puck drop.
Lineup
Forwards
Brock Boeser
Conor Garland
J.T. Miller
Nils Höglander
Jack Studnicka
Pius Suter
Phillip Di Giuseppe
Elias Pettersson
Teddy Blueger
Anthony Beauvillier
Arshdeep Bains
Dakota Joshua
Nils Aman
Andrei Kuzmenko
Defencemen
Carson Soucy
Filip Hronek
Quinn Hughes
Filip Johansson
Cole McWard
Guillaume Brisebois
Tyler Myers
Ian Cole
Goalies
Casey DeSmith
Thatcher Demko