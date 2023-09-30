News Feed

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Training Camp Preview

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

MicrosoftTeams-image (13)
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Victoria Friesen has always had an artistic eye.

She gravitates towards the visual arts and has dabbled in pencil drawings and character designs, where her subjects are usually animals. The 16-year-old, with the help of her cousin, Indigenous artist Chase Gray, co-created the latest Canucks’ design for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. 

Gray has previously collaborated with the Canucks for Truth and Reconciliation and First Nations Night.

From the Musqueam Nation, Friesen came up with the concept and sketched the design, while Gray helped her finalize the composition.

“I’ve always loved to draw, and this is my first time creating Indigenous art. It was a great experience, and my grandma is so happy with this, it means so much to her,” Friesen said.

Friesen’s grandmother is a survivor of a residential school. 

As they were bringing the design to life, Gray taught Friesen the Coast Salish style that she practiced before coming up with the Canucks’ design. 

“Victoria took to it pretty quick to be honest. I came over with my iPad and taught her some of the basics and she did a lot on her own. She drew an arctic fox in Coast Salish style and a rabbit, and I think it was a good bridge for her to learn some of the more traditional aspects of it,” Gray said. 

Gray explained Coast Salish style has been largely an open book when it comes to contemporary arts and professional artistry. He wanted to teach her what was specific to the Musqueam people; passing down traditional drawing methods mirrors passing on generational knowledge of victims and survivors of residential schools.

“Part of Truth and Reconciliation is making sure that future generations also have knowledge of what’s happened. I wanted to involve the youth, and with Victoria’s interest in art, it was a perfect fit,” Gray said.

CoCreatorsNDTR

Gray showed her how to draw fish and she took the idea and ran with it. Friesen’s father is a fisherman and the salmon and prawns depicted in the design represent the generational livelihood of Indigenous people. Donating a catch is an important part of First Nations’ celebrations and is also significant because the practice is something they’ve reclaimed. 

The design marries old and new elements. The fish circle the words “Every Child Matters” and in between the salmon at the top and bottom of the circle is the Salish version of the Canucks “C” emblem that Gray designed for the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warm-up jersey.

Friesen thinks it’s special to be able to use her art to spread a powerful and important message and wants to continue to grow as an artist.

“I think I’ll always draw and continue to learn new mediums to apply to my art,” she said.

Gray gathers artistic inspiration from his community that can be seen in all of his artwork. His uncle was a Canucks fan and passed away just before his art was on display on the ice at a Canucks game in 2021.

“I wish my nanny was still around to see it because I think she’d be pretty happy, and my uncle too. I know they’re watching and they’re proud,” Gray said.

To support the Orange Shirt Society and purchase your Every Child Matters t-shirt click here: https://vanbase.ca/products/every-child-matters-2023-tee-shirt