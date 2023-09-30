Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Victoria Friesen has always had an artistic eye.

She gravitates towards the visual arts and has dabbled in pencil drawings and character designs, where her subjects are usually animals. The 16-year-old, with the help of her cousin, Indigenous artist Chase Gray, co-created the latest Canucks’ design for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Gray has previously collaborated with the Canucks for Truth and Reconciliation and First Nations Night.

From the Musqueam Nation, Friesen came up with the concept and sketched the design, while Gray helped her finalize the composition.

“I’ve always loved to draw, and this is my first time creating Indigenous art. It was a great experience, and my grandma is so happy with this, it means so much to her,” Friesen said.

Friesen’s grandmother is a survivor of a residential school.

As they were bringing the design to life, Gray taught Friesen the Coast Salish style that she practiced before coming up with the Canucks’ design.

“Victoria took to it pretty quick to be honest. I came over with my iPad and taught her some of the basics and she did a lot on her own. She drew an arctic fox in Coast Salish style and a rabbit, and I think it was a good bridge for her to learn some of the more traditional aspects of it,” Gray said.

Gray explained Coast Salish style has been largely an open book when it comes to contemporary arts and professional artistry. He wanted to teach her what was specific to the Musqueam people; passing down traditional drawing methods mirrors passing on generational knowledge of victims and survivors of residential schools.

“Part of Truth and Reconciliation is making sure that future generations also have knowledge of what’s happened. I wanted to involve the youth, and with Victoria’s interest in art, it was a perfect fit,” Gray said.